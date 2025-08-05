New play about teenager Julie Livingston's Killing by plastic bullet to Be staged at Derry Playhouse

A new play is set to explore the tragic death of 14 year old Julie Livingstone, who was fatally struck by a plastic bullet in 1981, will be shown at the Playhouse Theatre on August 15 and 16.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Julie,’ written and performed by her niece, award-winning actress Charlotte McCurry, is the latest production from Belfast’s acclaimed Kabosh Theatre Company. It will premiere on August 6 as part of Féile an Phobail 2025.

Told through the eyes of Julie’s sister Bernadette, the play aims to offer a vivid, heart-wrenching account of the events surrounding May 12, 1981, when Julie was shot in the head by a plastic bullet fired from a British Army Saracen while returning home from a local shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She died the following day in hospital. The play blends archive footage, animation, and music to transport audiences back to a time when ordinary life was shaped by extraordinary conflict.

Playwright and actress Charlotte McCurry at the mural dedicated to her aunt Julie Livingstone. Her play, ‘Julie’ produced by Kabosh Theatre Company will be performed at the Playhouse on August 15 and 16 after its premiere at the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre as part of the Féile an Phobail 2025 from August 6-9.

Charlotte McCurry, who consulted closely with family members while writing the script. McCurry describes ‘Julie’ as both a personal and emotional journey.

“It feels like a big responsibility because I’m telling my family’s story,” she said. “Writing it brought back so many childhood memories—it was like bringing my granny back to life. While it’s not a happy play, I’ve woven humour and warmth into it to reflect Julie’s spirited personality. Comedy and tragedy lived side by side in our family.”

Kabosh Artistic Director Paula McFetridge, who is directing the play, said the story resonates deeply with her. “Julie was the same age as me, and she was shot just up the road from where I lived. This is a deeply personal story for our community, and it reflects Kabosh’s mission—to open up conversations about the legacy of conflict through honest and courageous storytelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades, the Livingstone family has been active in campaigns to ban plastic bullets and to seek justice for Julie. A mural near the site of the shooting serves as a lasting memorial and a reminder of her story.

There will be a BSL signed performance at the Playhouse on Saturday, August 16. Post show discussions will take place on both evenings involving the playwright, director and Relatives for Justice representative.

Tickets to the Féile performances are available directly from the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre as online bookings are currently sold out.