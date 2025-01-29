New PSNI campaign asks Irish men and boys to challenge their attitudes towards women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new campaign spearheaded by the PSNI and a range of partner organisations is urging men and boys to help play their part in affecting a cultural and societal shift.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men and boys across the north are being challenged to check and change their behaviours towards women and girls as part of the new The Power to Change initiative.

They are being asked to step away from negative attitudes, challenge their mates and have the confidence to step in safely to put a stop to behaviour that might escalate and put their friends at risk later of offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strapline of the new campaign is: ‘You have it. They have it. We all have it. The Power to Change.’

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

it was launched on Wednesday by the PSNI, Department of Justice and the Executive Office in a bid to help tackle gender- based violence.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that statistics in Northern Ireland clearly show that the vast majority of harassment, abuse, intimidation and violence perpetrated against women and girls is done so at the hands of men.

Between January 2019 and December 2024, the police said, 32 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men. Between December 2018 and November 2024, 92 attempted murder offences were also recorded where the victim was female. Many others faced other forms of violence, abuse and intimidation both within their own homes and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said that the violence against women and girls will only end when men and boys become part of the solution.

Women who attended the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

The Power to Change campaign will highlight two important elements: Challenging attitudes and behaviours – calling on men to consider their responsibility and how their actions affect others.

“Active Bystanders” – empowering men and the wider community with the knowledge and skills to safely intervene when they see someone carrying out inappropriate actions or making unwanted comments.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “This is about empowering men and boys, not isolating them. The bottom line is that they have it, we all have it, the Power to Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women are not responsible for preventing harassment or misogyny against them. For too long we have communicated ways in which they can keep themselves safe. It’s not right.

“Yes, not all men behave in an inappropriate way towards women and girls but at some point all have stood back and said nothing while it’s happening right in front of them.

“What can men do? Power to Change asks them to think about the impact their behaviour or their friend’s behaviour has on women and girls, and how to step in. Be the person who has that quiet word with a friend or checks if the woman is ok. Encourage them not to do something that they regret.

“It’s up to men to step up now and to stop offending before it starts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated website has been developed to support this campaign: https://powertochange.info/

It houses information explaining inappropriate behaviours towards women and girls in our society and how these can escalate to violence, abuse and intimidation. It gives the public tools on how to recognise and address these behaviours safely and take a stand against them.

Visit the website today and find out more.