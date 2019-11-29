New ScreenWorks programme in Derry

Young people in Derry are being given a chance to break into the growing film. TV, animation and games industries.

The ScreenWorks programme, funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and delivered by Into Film, will offer invaluable work experience with three free specialist training sessions with industry professionals in the city.

There are two sessions running from December 4-6 which includes an animation workshop by Dog Ears, the award winning teaming behind Puffin Rock and The Saturday Club.

A visual special effects workshop will be run by Doublejump Studios, a Belfast based studio with 15 years’ experience working with some of the biggest brands in the UK and Ireland.

In January, students can learn about story development from Amanda Verlaque, an award-winning creative producer and storyteller.

This session will give direct experience on how to develop a story idea for film or TV, including choosing the style and format, and mapping out the idea and story structure.

Sean Boyle from Into Film explained that the courses are a great opportunity for young people to learn tips and techniques from professionals in the industry.

He said: “There are so many different jobs available in these industries but often young people and their teachers and parents aren’t aware of the opportunities available right here in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Boyle added this is a way for young people to try something new.

For more details about the programme and how to apply go to: Intofilm.org/screenworks or email screenworks@intofilm.org.