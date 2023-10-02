Left: Cathan Parkhill. Right: The Marra

Parkhill, who is a musician himself, set up the show to give a leg-up to local artists and allow ‘big names’ of the industry to provide advice to up-and-coming performers.

Cathan said: “The River Radio Sunday Live sessions are up and running, where a band or musician comes in once a month and gets a professional video made of them performing live in the studio. The video is posted on all our social media platforms and they come into the studio for a chat too. We had a band called The Marra in last week and it gave them the chance to get their songs on the radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very hard for local musicians to get on air and I’ve had so many emails coming through that I haven’t had the chance to get through them all yet. As well as the show, there was no free practice space for local musicians, they always had to pay and there was a handling with equipment but we have opened the River Radio Rooms to provide that service to musicians.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathan Parkhill. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve had Paul Brady on the show, who did an interview with us and we’ve been trying to get other big musicians that are relatively local to come on the show too. There’s been a wealth of local musicians getting in touch but you can never have enough.

"I’m trying to maximise the opportunity for the potential that local musicians have.”

Shane McGowan the guitarist of The Marra said: "It was fantastic to be apart of the new River Radio Live Lounge, it gave our band the opportunity to showcase some of our songs in a different light. Next up for us is recording a new single down in Belfast and then playing a few shows around here and there to promote it"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad