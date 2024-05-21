New song 'None of Us are Free' released in solidarity with Gaza ahead of 'Songs of Solidarity' concert

The people of Inishowen and the wider North West are rallying together to express their deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Attendees can expect a great mix of lively and heartfelt songs and music, echoing the spirit of unity and compassion.Bernie, a music teacher and mental health and wellbeing advocate from the town, expressed her motivation for writing the new song: "Like so many, I’ve been deeply affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and I wrote this song in order to show my support for the people of Palestine. It is written in the tradition of a simple folk song calling for peace. Indeed, my aim in also recording it has been to amplify a message of peace and keep the deteriorating situation in Gaza in people’s minds."Collaborating with renowned classical guitarist and music producer, Sean Woods, the song has been meticulously crafted to resonate with audiences worldwide. Recording the track at Birchwoods Recording Studio in Derry, Sean shares Bernie’s commitment to amplifying a message of peace and the voices of those affected by the crisis.The lyrics of ‘None of Us are Free’ poignantly capture the collective yearning for an end to war and the restoration of hope. Bernie’s stirring words evoke a sense of unity and determination, calling on individuals to stand together in solidarity:"Let’s start with courage, let’s start with love,Let’s start with standing all together, showing what we are made of.Let’s start by shouting, ‘This cannot be!’Unless we all are, then none of us are free,Unless we all are, then none of us are free."Working in conjunction with musician and activist John Cutliffe and the Inishowen Palestine Solidarity Group, Bernie aims to raise awareness and to spark meaningful dialogue within the local community. John has a long history of campaigning for justice in the region, having lived there and raised funds for embattled hospitals and residents in 2014, when Gaza was under siege.Bernie concluded: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to join us at the ‘Songs for Solidarity’ concert, which supports a call for peace in Palestine and those in need. We’ll be officially launching the song on the night – and the proceeds of the concert will go towards funding a food drop to Gaza. I hope that through our music and shared humanity, we will send a very powerful message of both peace and solidarity, which will also resonate more widely: that none of us can be truly free until all are free!”