New street mural from Peaball and St Brigid's College unveiled in Skeoge Derry

A collaborative mural project, ‘A Community In Bloom,’ created by St Brigid’s College and Derry street art collective Peaball, was unveiled in Skeoge on Wednesday.

The work is situated immediately adjacent to Lynch's Eurospar just off the Skeoge Road.

It reads’ A Community In Bloom,’ representing the growing Skeoge community.

Speaking on the day was representative and artist of Peaball, Donal Doherty. On seeing the mural finished he said: “We are here in celebration to highlight the fact that all these young people put some great work into this community mural here.

Pictured are the artists involved in the creation of the Glenabbey Art/Mural project, adjacent to Lynch’s Eurospar, Year 10 students from St Brigid’s College alongside Donal Doherty (left) and Mark Payne from the Peaball Collective. Photo: George Sweeney

“It's great to see, it has been completed now for a few weeks. It's great to see that it is untouched as well. If you had seen what was on there before there was a lot of negative stuff, it was pretty unsightly.”

On Peaball’s collaboration with St Brigid’s, Donal stated: “We held workshops beforehand to gather their ideas, which we then developed collaboratively.

“St Brigid's is great; we have done a few projects with them now and have been doing this for quite a while. We can't do it without the participants, it's a true collaboration. We draw the ideas out of those guys, and they give us the content for the mural. It's their mural—they own it, designed it, and executed it as well. We are just here to facilitate them.

“It develops over a number of weeks, we don't try to rush it. We prefer the ideas to come naturally, and the kids are great at coming forward with them.”

Pictured at the launch of the Glenabbey Art/Mural project, adjacent to Lynch’s Eurospar, are Year 10 students from St Brigid’s College who participated in the project, Cathal Crumley, Co-ordinator CRJ, staff from Lynch’s Eurospar, Sean McCay, VP of St Brigid’s College, Martina McFadden, Assistant Learning Co-ordinator St Brigid’s School, Mark Payne, Peaball Collective, Martin Gallagher, DSSDC Good Relations Officer, Donal Doherty, Peaball Collective and Sinn Fein Colr Amanda Clarke. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Féin councillor and area representative Amanda Clarke, who assisted in obtaining funding, said: “To see this here – to see the girls and boys using their initiative and imagination to bring a positive message to that corner – it's fantastic, it's welcoming to the community.

“These kids are our future – future political representatives, doctors, and nurses. It's nice to see them take pride in their community, it was lovely to see people bringing out their creativity as well.”

St Brigid's Year 10 pupil Sophie Toland believes the mural fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the community. She added that collaborating with Peaball has encouraged her and fellow students to consider careers in art.