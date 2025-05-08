New street mural from Peaball and St Brigid's College unveiled in Skeoge Derry
The work is situated immediately adjacent to Lynch's Eurospar just off the Skeoge Road.
It reads’ A Community In Bloom,’ representing the growing Skeoge community.
"This project demonstrates the incredible creativity and pride our young people have in their community,” a spokesperson for CRJ said. “The mural stands as a symbol of growth, collaboration, and a brighter future."
Speaking on the day was representative and artist of Peaball, Donal Doherty. On seeing the mural finished he said: “We are here in celebration to highlight the fact that all these young people put some great work into this community mural here.
“It's great to see, it has been completed now for a few weeks. It's great to see that it is untouched as well. If you had seen what was on there before there was a lot of negative stuff, it was pretty unsightly.”
On Peaball’s collaboration with St Brigid’s, Donal stated: “St Brigid's is great; we have done a few projects with them now and have been doing this for quite a while. We can't do it without the participants, it's a true collaboration. We draw the ideas out of those guys, and they give us the content for the mural. It's their mural—they own it, designed it, and executed it as well. We are just here to facilitate them.
“It develops over a number of weeks, we don't try to rush it. We prefer the ideas to come naturally, and the kids are great at coming forward with them.”
Sinn Féin councillor and area representative Amanda Clarke, who assisted in obtaining funding, said: “To see this here – to see the girls and boys using their initiative and imagination to bring a positive message to that corner – it's fantastic, it's welcoming to the community."
St Brigid's Year 10 pupil Sophie Toland believes the mural fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the community. She added that collaborating with Peaball has encouraged her and fellow students to consider careers in art.
