New surgical hub and oncology services expansion confirmed for Letterkenny University Hospital

By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
Letterkenny University Hospital.placeholder image
Letterkenny University Hospital.
Confirmation that a new surgical hub is to be developed at Letterkenny University Hospital, along with expanded oncology services, has been warmly welcomed.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill made the announcement on Monday.

The plans include the development of a new two-theatre surgical hub and the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs (15 new and 15 replacement). The development of the hub will run alongside the development of a surgical hub in Sligo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new surgical hub will be designed for future expansion to meet long-term needs, and a full Development Control Plan will be commissioned for the hospital site. The HSE will now progress the design phase and planning applications to bring these projects forward.

Donegal TD and Minister Charlie McConalogue congratulated everyone involved in ‘pushing for this successful outcome’.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said the announcement was ‘testament to the hard work of all that campaigned’ for a surgical hub to be located in Letterkenny, ‘particularly the 171 doctors and clinicians who stood up and fought for fairness’ for the people of Donegal ‘without whom, this would not have been possible’.

He added: “It is hard to put into words just how badly needed this expansion of services was. It will save lives and ensure the future of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is still work to be done, but this is an enormous step taken today to improve Letterkenny University Hospital and healthcare in Donegal."

The HSE classes a surgical hub as a ‘dedicated, ring-fenced facility designed to deliver high-volume, low-complexity surgical procedures, primarily for day-case and ambulatory patients’.

Related topics:Donegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice