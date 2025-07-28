New surgical hub and oncology services expansion confirmed for Letterkenny University Hospital
Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill made the announcement on Monday.
The plans include the development of a new two-theatre surgical hub and the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs (15 new and 15 replacement). The development of the hub will run alongside the development of a surgical hub in Sligo.
The new surgical hub will be designed for future expansion to meet long-term needs, and a full Development Control Plan will be commissioned for the hospital site. The HSE will now progress the design phase and planning applications to bring these projects forward.
Donegal TD and Minister Charlie McConalogue congratulated everyone involved in ‘pushing for this successful outcome’.
Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said the announcement was ‘testament to the hard work of all that campaigned’ for a surgical hub to be located in Letterkenny, ‘particularly the 171 doctors and clinicians who stood up and fought for fairness’ for the people of Donegal ‘without whom, this would not have been possible’.
He added: “It is hard to put into words just how badly needed this expansion of services was. It will save lives and ensure the future of Letterkenny University Hospital.
"There is still work to be done, but this is an enormous step taken today to improve Letterkenny University Hospital and healthcare in Donegal."
The HSE classes a surgical hub as a ‘dedicated, ring-fenced facility designed to deliver high-volume, low-complexity surgical procedures, primarily for day-case and ambulatory patients’.
