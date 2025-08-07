New tech conference aims to put Derry on the map for innovation

A major new technology and innovation conference, TechTides, is set to launch in Derry this autumn, positioning the city as a rising hub for innovation amid the island of Ireland’s growing tech and start-up scene.

Taking place on Tuesday November 18, 2025, at the Millennium Forum, the one-day event will bring together start-ups, investors, technologists and business leaders from across the island. With a dynamic programme of keynote speakers, panels, workshops and founder stories, TechTides is designed to spark new ideas, forge meaningful connections, and drive practical progress.

Founded in 2025, TechTides was created with the aim of connecting communities, accelerating innovation and shining a light on the untapped potential of the North West.

The conference hopes to establish Derry as a key hub for technology and entrepreneurship. The inaugural theme, ‘Where Innovation Flows’, will explore three core strands: AI & Data, Social Impact, and Founders and Start-ups.

Alastair Cameron, a Derry-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Startacus, created TechTides to address a noticeable gap in the region's innovation schedule.

Commenting on the launch, Alastair Cameron said: “Derry is the fifth largest city on the island of Ireland and has a rich cultural and creative identity. Yet, it has long lacked a standout tech event that both showcases the innovation already happening here and attracts fresh impetus from across the sector.

“TechTides is set to change that. This conference has the potential to be a true catalyst as we seek to build real momentum – connecting people, creating networks, and laying the groundwork for a lasting legacy in one of the island’s most exciting regions.”

A Director at Microsoft, Hermione Way (former Head of Communications at Tinder), and Ross Hompstead (Director of Technology at ASOS) have already been confirmed to speak at the event.

TechTides is backed by a network of regional supporters, such as Alchemy Technology Services and Ulster University confirmed as headline sponsors. Gold Sponsors include Hurree, North West Regional College, Payroc, Allstate NI, Matrix NI, AVEVA, The AMP Derry, British Business Bank, Hightop and the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute, all aligned in their support for Derry growth as a centre for tech and entrepreneurship.

A growing list of Community Sponsors includes Metadeck, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Create the City, Adepta Partners, Satori Accounting, Tech NI Advocates, Awaken Hub and Awaken Angels.

Visit techtides.co for ticket information and full programme details.