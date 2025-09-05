New TG4 series charting Irish interaction with First Nations features Donegal and Sperrins

A new series charting the untold story of Irish interaction with First Nations of what is now known as North America is to air on TG4 this month.

Éire agus Na Chéad Naisiúin [Ireland and the First Nations] is a landmark documentary filmed as a road movie across the United States.

During the series Choctaw artist Waylon Gary White Deer and Lakota historian Dakota Wind Goodhouse visited Donegal.

Dakota Wind also visits the Beaghmore Stone Circles in the Sperrins.

It seeks to offer a dual perspective—examining the Irish immigrant experience through both our own lens and that of the Indigenous peoples impacted by our arrival.

It was produced by Ronin Films with funding from the ILBF and Coimisiún na Meáin.

From trade and war to alliances and betrayal, this film explores the complex and often contradictory roles Irish settlers played in shaping Native American history. Featuring contributions from leading Irish historians and prominent First Nations voices, the documentary sheds light on how Irish emigrants were both the oppressed and the oppressors.

Key stories include that of Sir William Johnson, an 18th-century Irish trader and landowner who forged deep ties with the Mohawk Nation and whose legacy lives on in upstate New York. Viewers will also meet Mohawk elders Kay Olan and Tom Porter, who reflect on Johnson’s role and his lasting impact on their native lands.

Dakota Goodhouse at Micí MacGabhann's house in Éire agus na Chéad Náisiúin

The film then journeys from Fort Niagara to the Blackfeet lands of Montana, revealing darker chapters of history—such as the Baker Massacre and the legacy of Irish-American generals like Philip Sheridan and Thomas Francis Meagher, who played central roles in Indigenous displacement.

The film also highlights voices of empathy and understanding. Choctaw artist Waylon Gary White Deer, explores the spiritual and historical connections between the Choctaw Nation and the Irish people, rooted in the shared trauma of dispossession and the famed Choctaw donation during the Great Famine.

Indeed, not all Irish emigrants or their descendants viewed the First Nations as enemies. Some, like Donegal-born Micí MacGabhann, saw striking parallels between Indigenous struggles and the hardships faced in Ireland and recorded this in his seminal memoir Rotha Mór an tSaoil.

Others, such as James Mooney—an American anthropologist born to Irish parents—lived among tribes like the Lakota and recorded their cultural traditions, deeply respecting their efforts to preserve their identity in the face of colonial oppression.

Dakota Goodhouse at the Beaghmore Stone Circle in the Sperring in Éire agus na Chéad Náisiúin

Indigenous resistance, however, brought grave consequences and when gold was discovered in the sacred Black Hills, tensions gave rise to the Great Sioux War of 1876.

Many Irish, having emigrated during the Great Famine, struggled to find work in America and enlisted in the US Army. They would then be tasked with clearing the Indigenous population from their lands.

Many fought and died for the United States Army at the infamous Battle of Little Bighorn, including Captain Myles Keogh, and many Irish soldiers would again be present at the Wounded Knee Massacre. The last remaining survivor, Hugh McGinnis, would later confess that he was haunted by the horrors that he had witnessed that day.

Éire agus Na Chéad Naisiúin concludes with a poignant reflection by Lakota historian Dakota Wind Goodhouse, drawing parallels between ancient Irish and Lakota traditions and offering a powerful call for reconciliation and remembrance.

The film airs on TG4 on Wednesday, September 17.