New Waterside premises for Churches Trust in Derry as new website launched

Directors, staff and volunteers pictured at the launch of the Churces Trust new headquarters at Limavady Road, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Churches Trust recently took ownership of spacious new modern premises at 11 Limavady Road in the Waterside and held a celebration to launch a number of new initiatives including a colourful new website.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will allow the Trust to continue with their strategic growth plan as well as developing the work they do across the North West and further afield.

The Churches’ Trust is an interdenominational organisation established by the leaders of Christian churches to respond to deprivation in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust supports local people with issues that impact on their family and community life, respecting their dignity at all times. Supports include bespoke services, youth development programmes, community and interfaith education and social support services.

Pictured at last week's Churches Trust launch are Fiona Fagan, Director, Fr. Michael Canny and Trustee Rev. Susan Moore.

It’s understood staff are delighted with their new comfortable spacious work environment and at the launch event, Laura Brown, Community Relations Manager, said that the move will provide an in-house space here in the Waterside to co-ordinate our youth and community education programmes as well as our youth space at the Diamond in the cityside.

Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust also provided an overview of ‘all things new’ while thanking the many core funders who have facilitated the work carried out by the Trust over the years, acknowledging that it is through the value that funders place on the Trust’s work that allows it to continue to grow and develop as an organisation.

“I would particularly like to thank the Northern Ireland Community Relations Council, The Benefact Trust, The Inner City Trust and The Charities Aid Foundation. Special mention also to Paul O’Donnell of Three Creative in facilitating a lot of background work in the development of the Churches Trust’s new branding and website which we viewed today for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Holmes then outlined how the Churches Trust now works from a Trauma Informed Approach allowing for more transformative approaches and outcomes across all the Trust’s work and particularly in the youth and community development work.

Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust, addressing the attendance at the recent launch of the Trust's new Waterside premises. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“By asking the question ‘what happened?’ as opposed to ‘what’s wrong?’ you begin to change the narrative and support people in understanding themselves, their families and their communities. This also transforms how we find solutions that enhances better outcomes for us all.”

Also addressing the attendance, Diana Rudd, current Chair of the Churches Trust, outlined how delighted she was to attend the opening of the new premises at 11 Limavady Road and congratulated those involved in the launch of the new website and corporate branding.

“This event celebrates the work that has been going on over many years to support those in need both locally and further afield. It has always been underpinned by the support of our trustees – the four main church leaders in the city - and I thank them and all our board members, staff and volunteers for their continued dedication to the work we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Indeed, we are grateful to all our funders who have enabled our work to continue and we look forward to providing a quality service for many years to come.”

Enjoying some refreshments at last week's Churches Trust launch of their new premises and website, are Chair Diana Rudd, Directors Janet Hetherington and Deacon Marlene Skuce. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

If you would like to learn more about the work done by the Churches Trust you can check out their new website www.thechurchestrust.org.uk or contact them through email at [email protected].