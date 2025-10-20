Magherafelt 1-15 Newbridge 1-17

Newbridge retained their Derry Senior Club crown with a hard fought but, in the end, deserved win over Magherafelt at Celtic Park. The pacy O’Leary’s looked comfortable throughout but were forced to dig deep to withstand a late Rossas fightback that fell just short.

The winners held most of the ace cards in the middle third, but that’s not to undermine their voraciously tackling defenders that simply refused to yield and cut down any pockets of space their opponents chiselled out. It was a rearguard display that carried as much venom and bite as their forward foot soldiers brought enough artillery to raise the flag of victory.

Up front Newbridge were well served by any number of big performances. In their glittering attacking constellation Sean Young shone brightest in the first half, with Oisin Doherty (growing sky-wards by the day) and the outstanding Conor McAteer weighing in with vital scores at pivotal moments.

And leadership. What the O’Leary’s lack in beanpoles, they more than compensated with county stalwarts like Conor Doherty and Padraig McGrogan the kind of men you’d readily follow into any battle.

There was little to separate the sides at the break, with holders Newbridge running in to the changing rooms 1-6 to 1-5 ahead. In truth they should have been much further ahead.

Reigning league champions Newbridge threw an early gauntlet down when Callum McGrogan palmed home a high ball in from Derry star Conor Doherty in the 3rd minute. The O’Leary’s goal wiped out Shane Heavron’s opening score for Magherafelt. Heavron, however, would go on to mine 1-5 in the first half only in a magnificent individual tour de force from the evergreen frontman.

Unfortunately for Magherafelt Heavron would be the Rossa’s sole contributor in the opening thirty minutes.

Trailing by two points after that early McGrogan major, Heavron nailed his first two pointer of the contest to pull the sides level at 0-3 to 1-0 after five minutes. The former Derry forward and Conleth McGrogan swapped scores before that man Heavron poked home the Magherafelt goal from close range to hand his side a 1-4 to 1-2 advantage.

Heavron would count himself very unlucky to leave Celtic Park without another winner’s medal.

Crucially, the Rossas would go another twenty minutes before they would work the Celtic Park scoreboard again as the highly conditioned Newbridge gradually grew into the contest. The O’Leary’s hit the next four points to underline their dominance and re-take the lead 1-6 to 1-4.

Sean Young, enjoying such a fine season in green, lasered over back to back points from distance before Conor Doherty raised a white flag when a green flag seemed more likely.

Guilty of any number of wides Newbridge witnessed their two point lead cut in half when Shane Heavron, in a glorious vein of form, leathered over his fifth point of the half and the Rossas, often guilty of over-cooking the goose, first score in an age to leave just the minimum proximity on the half-time scoreboard.

In a game that was ultimately decided by small margins, the Rossas’ will bemoan two or three butchered goal chances over the hour. Then again, kudos to that Newbridge defence that collectively buzzed and worked tirelessly to thwart any dangerous advances.

The scent of blood in their nostrils, and in full control at midfield and with a little more under the bonnet, Newbridge raced to a 1-12 to 1-7 throughout a one-sided third quarter with Oisin Doherty and Padraig McGrogan weighing in with key scores.

However, big two pointers from both the talismanic Shane Heavron and then Dan Higgins pumped the Rossas with a serious shot of adrenaline and heralded a real shrill of defiance, pulling Magherafelt right back into the contest.

Late scores from the excellent Conor McAteer and exciting young prospect Eamon Young (who had been quiet throughout but stood up when needed most) provided a crucial late comfort blanket and edged the O’Leary’s over the finishing line under Derry’s battleship grey skies. Champions again.

Magherafelt: Shea McGuckin (0-1, 1f), James Murray, Michael McEvoy, Conall Heron, Simon McErlain, Conor McCluskey (0-1), Rory Small, Dan Higgins (0-2), Eoin McEvoy, Aidan McCluskey, Cahir Spiers (0-1), Paddy McClarnon, Conall Higgins, Shane Heavron (1-8, 1f), Cormac Murphy (0-2)

Subs: Caolan Higgins for P McClarnon (17), Ronan Walls for C Spiers (38), Caolan Crozier for A McCluskey (44)

Newbridge: Nathan Rocks, Shea McAteer, Shane McGrogan, Mark McGrogan, Callum McGrogan (1-0), Conor McGrogan, Padraig McGrogan (0-2), Conor Doherty (0-1), Conleth McGrogan (0-1), Eamon Young (0-1), Mark Doherty, Conor McAteer (0-5), Patrick McMullan, Sean Young (0-3), Oisin Doherty (0-4)

Subs: Cathair McBride for S McAteer (52), O McGlone for P McMullen (57)

Referee: Richie Donoghue (Slaughtneil)