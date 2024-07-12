Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have warned that action must be taken to tackle under-investment in Newtownstewart town centre.

It follows an update report on the council’s Newtownstewart Town Centre Regeneration Framework, which was presented to members at an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 10.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Devine welcomed the report, but warned that residents were “frustrated and disheartened by a lack of interest in their town and the historical underinvestment in the infrastructure there”.

Councillor Devine added: “All of those things have been reflected in the report you have put together in terms of poor parking facilities, inadequate pedestrian access, lack of signage, and even simple things like no street furniture or flowers in the town.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caroline Devine.

“At the last Council Meeting reference was made to an award Derry won for floral displays, and the comment around that was that they bring colour and vibrancy to the council area and make it a beautiful and attractive place to live and work for locals.

“That’s what we want for our rural towns and villages as well, and the council need to lead by example and start delivering on these short-term elements of the plan without delay.

“Newtownstewart is a town rich in both natural and built heritage and has huge untapped potential tourism, but the infrastructure needs to be done in advance to help to realise that.

“If tourist coaches were attracted to come into Newtonstewart now they would have nowhere to park, and that’s a major issue.

“This document is a fantastic starting point, but we now need to see a strong focus on delivering the framework for the people in Newtownstewart."

“I appreciate that there’s no funding allocated but I think we need to start our next focus now needs to be on delivering practical outcomes.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said Officers hoped to deliver actions highlighted in the framework “as quickly as possible”, but the report had identified funding constraints.

Ms Phillips concluded: “We will be looking to the elected members in terms of the rates estimates process and have already begun conversations with a number of partners in terms of potential actions that fall outside the control of council, but certainly within council we would like to be able to deliver as much as we possibly can.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter