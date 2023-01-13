The annual celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) will return for a jam-packed 11 days of discovery to celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in between.

Dozens of events are set to take place in throughout the North West covering everything from the natural world, our planet to technology, engineering, the mind and body, food and much more.

Festival Director, Sarah Jones, says: “We’re very pleased to be able to return to the North West where we’re proud to partner with Nerve Centre to offer an stimulating programme of events. This year’s festival extends right across Northern Ireland to spread the joy of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. We aim to ignite interest in the world around us, to spark conversation and debate, and we hope this year’s extensive programme will create new learning opportunities for festival goers old and new.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, with Nerve Centre Education Manager, Rachel McDermott and Professor Lukey Luke at the launch of the Northern Ireland Science Festival.

Rachel McDermott, education manager at Nerve Centre, said: “The Nerve Centre is delighted to once again partner with the NI Science Festival to bring a world class programme of learning and participation to NI and to Derry and the North West. Our partnership has grown and flourished over the last five years to bring a packed programme of events, talks and activities that are focused around key themes of science, sustainability, and even a bit of self-care.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I am delighted to see the return of the NI Science Festival, which is always hugely popular and a great platform to generate interest in the sciences. The diverse range of events are designed to inspire and inform young minds, spark curiosity and generate questions about the remarkable world around us. There really is something to capture the imagination of people of all ages.”

Judge of Netflix's Baking Impossible and Great British Bake Off finalist Andrew Smyth will bring his brand-new family show Bakineering to The Playhouse. Exploring incredible engineering through edible means, the aerospace engineer-turned-baker will use interactive baking demos to showcase the engineering principles that keep us safe when travelling via road, sea or sky.

At the Waterside Theatre, Grace Webb, star of the award-winning CBeebies show Grace's Amazing Machines, invites families to step into her electrical workshop for Grace’s Green Gadgets, a very special show exploring some very cool gadgets: they've got wheels, are tonnes of fun and are powered sustainably.

Rude Science with Stefan Gates comes to Strabane with scientific answers to the questions everyone is too shy to ask: Why do men have nipples?

Featuring a whirlwind interactive introduction to the brain and nervous system plus an exploration of the wonderful world of our senses and the tricks they play on us, the festival will bring its Regional Roadshow to the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady.

NI Science Festival is supported by the Department for the Economy, Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University, British Council Northern Ireland, MCS Group, The Open University NI, Innovate UK, Matrix NI, Film Hub NI, Institute of Physics, Belfast Harbour and Halifax Foundation.