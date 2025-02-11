Niall McCaughan appointed as new manager at GoVisit Inishowen

A new Manager, Niall McCaughan, has been appointed as manager at the GoVisit Inishowen tourism social enterprise.

Niall is known to many both in Donegal and Derry, having transformed the Donegal Railway Museum into an award-winning attraction, and previously managing The Playhouse in Derry.

Niall stated: “I am delighted to be joining the team at GoVisit Inishowen. Living on the Derry/Donegal border I know the area well which has some of the best scenery in Ireland as well as some of the most unique tourist attractions.

"Working with Pobal, Inishowen Development Partnership, Donegal County Council, Failte Ireland and others, we will continue to develop this jewel on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Niall McCaighan (second from right) with members and the team at GoVisit Inishowen.

Over the next few weeks and months I will be visiting many of the key tourist offers across the region, but would encourage all to drop in to see us at the Visitor Centre in Buncrana, or to drop me an email at [email protected] .

"Separately, if you are visiting Inishowen, the Visitor Centre should be your first port of call, to give you a heads-up on the unique offer across this beautiful part of Ireland.“

Anthony Doogan, Chair of GoVisit Inishowen stated: We are delighted to welcome Niall to GoVisit Inishowen. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I know he is looking forward to working here. The organisation in recent years has been changing with the times, and in the months and years to come, we will continue to grow and develop, working in partnership with others to showcase Inishowen.”