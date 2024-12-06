Nine fantastic photographs of the St. Brigid’s formal in Derry in 2000

Take a trip down memory lane with these brilliant photographs of the St. Brigid’s annual celebration in December 2000!
1. Seated, from left, Katrina Doherty, Fiona Crumley, Janice Carlin, Laura Doherty and Christine Campbell. Standing, from left, Christopher Hegarty, Liam Shiels, Peter McCourt, Ryan Kennedy and Christopher McKinney. (5/12/BD36)
2. Seated, from left, Aisling Morrison and Jennifer McElhinney. Standing, from left, Gerard Cunningham, Laura McCrossan, Kevin Hartop, Rhona Moran, Annemarie McElhinney and Cahir Lees. (5/12/BD38)
3. Seated, from left, Sarah Sweeney, Mairead Campbell, Erin Doherty, Emma Melaugh and Edel Moore. Standing, from left, Mark Buckley, Tony Deane, Mark O'Doherty, Daniel Kerrigan and Declan Harkin. (5/12/BD35)
4. Seated, from left, Joanie Callaghan, Rachel Simpson, Joanne Kavanagh, Yvonne Mooney and Carolanne O'Neill-Brown. Standing, from left, Paul Doherty, Damien Concannon, Martin Starrett, Stephen McGill and Gerald Kelly. (5/12/BD34)
