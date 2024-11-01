No arrests as Derry's incredible Halloween festival passes off without incident

Police have confirmed there were no arrests made in connection with the massive celebrations over the four days of Derry & Strabane’s phenomenal Halloween festival.

Despite around 120,000 people attending the events, police in the city and district confirmed that the festival passed off without any major incidents as they acknowledged “the significant planning that went into the delivery of Halloween festivities in the city and in Strabane”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “We saw tens of thousands of visitors over the course of the four-day festival and our officers were out and about providing reassurance to residents, local businesses and visitors.

"This was a significant policing operation, which involved working closely with Derry City & Strabane District Council, and other partners, and it was great to see so many families, young people and visitors enjoying themselves safely."

Fireworks light up the Halloween sky over Derry as tens of thousands of people lined the banks of the River Foyle as the City of Bones once again entertained and thrilled people in the North West. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

No arrests were made as part of the policing operation for this event, police said.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service meanwhile attended one call out on Halloween night in Derry, but this was not connected to the celebrations.

At around 11.18pm on Thursday, one Fire & Rescue appliance from Crescent Link Fire Station attended the incident at Crescent Link.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a clothes recycling bin on Crescent Road, Crescent Link.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 11.39pm.”

Overall across the entire north, the Fire & Rescue Service responded to 63 operational incidents from 6pm on October 31 to 1am on November 1.

"Sixteen of these incidents were bonfire related,” the spokesperson said, adding: “Most of these bonfires were started by youths. It is important that young people are aware of the damage they are causing to their local community by deliberating starting fires.

"Bonfires can pose a real risk to public safety and property. This is particularly relevant in an uncontrolled environment which factors such as weather conditions, human behaviour, material used, level of supervision and the proximity of the bonfire to surrounding buildings.”