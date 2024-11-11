'No-one knows how a wee laugh might brighten someone's day:' Derry Tik-Toker's 'lip-sync' videos are a big hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derry woman is winning thousands of follows on Tik Tok with her hilarious ‘lip-syncing’ takes on well-known Derry and Northern Irish names.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as ‘Its Janers’ on the social media platform and app, the 39-year-old, who is a mother-of-four, describes her page as a ‘positive place where kindness and smiles are free’.

She first set up the page ‘for a bit of craic,’ but found inspiration from a fellow Derry woman which led to a whole new direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the videos, ‘ItsJaners’ lip-syncs and acts over audio from other TikTok videos, posted by those behind popular Derry and Northern Irish accounts. They have proven hugely popular and she has had numerous messages from those who really enjoy her content.

You can follow 'Itsjaners' on TikTok.

Speaking to the Journal, ‘ItsJaners’ told how she first set up her TikTok page during lockdown – ‘same as practically everyone and their granny!’

"I made a private account and made some videos with my children over the years for a bit of craic. I mainly just used TikTok as a bit of escapism from everyday life really and for some comedic relief from the ever so serious news at six and ‘everywhere’ media. that only ever seemed to bring more and more bad news each day.

“However, I soon started seeing nothing but drama and negativity on the app between creators and if it wasn't people tearing each other down on live streams or making another packed lunch, it was just ad after ad for yet more weighted blankets!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was while scrolling through the app that she came across a fellow Derry woman, Elaine Maxwell.

“So, as I was scrolling through the "Foryou page" and after years of just watching, I just thought: “I should just try it and see.’

"So, I decided to make my account public and make all the videos I'd done with the children private and started making my own videos.

“I started off just doing a few singing duets and some popular lipsyncs- but it was very random and didn’t really go anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, I came across Elaine Maxwell. Elaine does videos where she takes her followers with her around different places, with her added wit and one-in-a-million personality, I was intrigued.

“Then back in September, I was feeling particularly low. It had just been my late father's birthday and anniversary a week apart. I lifted my phone and went on to Elaine's TikTok and I saw one video where she is telling her husband, Picka, that someone from Taylor Swift's team rang her and I thought her mannerisms and the way she told the story was hilarious. I decided to do a lipsync of her and posted it!

“I immediately started getting all these notifications with people saying how funny it was! That video has over 100,000 views now.

She added how she has received a really positive reaction, not only from followers but from those she lip-syncs to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reaction so far has been amazing. I never thought in a million years my page would start to grow like this – never mind that people would actually get my humour!

"I've had a few people come up to me and say they love my TikToks and I get all shy. I sometimes forget people can actually see me after I press the ‘post’ button on a video.

"The people of Derry are amazing at supporting their own and I love that about our city. However, the reaction from further afield has been incredible too. I have had messages from people across the pond telling me how much I lift their spirits and make them laugh and that to me is absolutely priceless.

She continued: “The people I do in my lipsyncs have been fantastic sports about my videos too. I make a point of tagging them all in the videos. I wanted to make it clear that there’s zero malice intended from these videos whatsoever. The point of my videos is literally to show people that we all need to lighten up and laugh once in a while, even if it's at ourselves. Even I came on a video ranting and raving with a hair dye in my hair and split ends out in full force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Life is so precious and short. I am of the opinion that not every single thing needs to be politically correct and not everyone needs to wear being offended like a badge of honour. Sometimes, it's OK to just laugh and remember we're all just trying to do our best. No one knows what battles people are fighting and no one knows how a wee laugh might brighten someone's day.

Despite taking on some acting in her videos, ‘It’sJaners’ doesn’t have’ one ‘drop of experience or any background in acting at all’.

"Not unless you count acting out Grease 2 in the front garden of the house with my bestfriend Samantha in 1992. I’ve always been a drama queen!”

With the page now at almost 8,000 followers and with 100s of thousands of views of her videos, ‘ItsJaners’ is hoping to continue spreading positively and laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For now I would love to keep developing the characters, maybe do some mash ups of characters and in the future, there may be some original characters making an appearance

“And who knows? You might even get to hear me sing!”

You can follow ‘ItsJaners’ on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@awk_yes_hi