‘No one should be left behind and that includes second home owners’
Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy has vowed to continue to push for 100% redress for mica-affected home-owners.
Speaking to the ‘Journal’ she said: “I was proud to walk with my party colleagues and thousands of people on the streets of Dublin last Friday to protest over the mica scandal and the impact it is having.
“What these families in our neighbouring county of Donegal are being put through is unacceptable. Sinn Féin fully supports the demands for a fully funded, 100% redress scheme for all homeowners affected by defective blocks in Donegal,Mayo, Sligo and Clare. It is the only fair solution to this issue.”
This week, in his Budget statement Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, said the government will bring forward proposals in the coming weeks for a ‘significantly enhanced scheme’.
Colr. Duffy said: “No one should be left behind or left out of the scheme, including those whose homes are registered as a second home. We will stand by these homeowners at every step until they find justice. Sinn Féin will continue to pursue this issue in our local councils at the Dáil and EU level until an adequate redress scheme is put in place.”