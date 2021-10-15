‘No one should be left behind and that includes second home owners’

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ she said: “I was proud to walk with my party colleagues and thousands of people on the streets of Dublin last Friday to protest over the mica scandal and the impact it is having.

“What these families in our neighbouring county of Donegal are being put through is unacceptable. Sinn Féin fully supports the demands for a fully funded, 100% redress scheme for all homeowners affected by defective blocks in Donegal,Mayo, Sligo and Clare. It is the only fair solution to this issue.”

This week, in his Budget statement Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, said the government will bring forward proposals in the coming weeks for a ‘significantly enhanced scheme’.