'No room' for criminal gangs warn Councillors as sectarian violence spike in Derry condemned

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have warned that there is “no room” for criminal gangs encouraging young people to carry out sectarian attacks.

The warning followed spate of incidents over recent weeks, including a number of serious gang attacks in which young people sustained injuries in various areas of the city.

At the April Full Council meeting, Mayor of Derry and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, said there was “no place for violence in our city” and urged anyone with information about the incidents to contact the PSNI.

“I want to recognise the united response we have seen,” Mayor Barr added. “Community leaders and elected representatives from all backgrounds and all political traditions came together to say ‘this is not who we are’.”

The Guildhal.

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said that, as a Waterside representative and community worker, she had seen “disgusting acts of violence” both in person and on social media.

“There has been a cross-community response,” Alderman McMorris said. “And it’s welcome to see everybody working together to resolve the issue.

“We’re seeing that our young people are potentially going to be criminalised because of their actions, which I agree with, but we have also had conversations around child exploitation and the outside forces that are gearing these people on.

“We need a bigger piece around tackling that so it’s not just the young people, but we’re also getting to the people who are orchestrating the violence.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said he was “disgusted” by the incidents, but he was pleased to see elected members “coming together and widely condemning the attacks”.

“I think it’s refreshing, in this chamber, to hear it laid out clear that there are criminal gangs stirring up tension, and have been doing so for some time,” he said.

“The elephant in the room is that there are gangs exploiting our young people, getting [them] involved in criminality, [and] getting [them] stoked up with sectarianism.

“If we’re going to tackle the problem we need to recognise that that’s a major part of the problem, so it’s long beyond time that these gangs – that masquerade themselves as Republicans, Nationalists or Loyalists – leave the stage. There’s no room for them.”

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said some of the attacks witnessed over recent times were the culmination of a number of organised fights in the district, and pleaded with those responsible to “stop forthwith”.

Councillor Mooney said: “There are suggestions that there is hidden hands behind this and I’m not sure who those forces are, but we have been told that there is orchestration by groups.

“I don’t know who they are, at some time they may come to a fore, but I just want to appeal for cooler heads to prevail.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said it was “disheartening, depressing, and alarming” to see young people “dragged into sectarian violence”, while independent councillor Gary Donnelly said that members should divulge any information they have about criminal gangs’ involvement.

Andy Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter.