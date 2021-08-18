Noah’s Bed Push fundraiser from Dublin to Donegal supported by Rachel Blackmore and Daniel O’Donnell

Marathon Bed Push from Dublin to Donegal hits the road!! .Supporters and sponsors at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Tuesday last are from left Michelle Ferry, Mc Elhinney's Ballybofey, John Watson, Watson Hire, Paddy Campbell, BizzPrint, Leslie O Donnell, Gordon Randles, Letterkenny Credit Union, Pious Mc Fadden, Lee Mc Fadden, Made to Measure Fireplaces, Denis Ferry, Manus Mc Fadden, Dermot Doherty, Restex Bedding, Robert O Connor, Ricky Boal, Pinehill Industrial Estate, Brian Mc Cracken, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Damien Doherty, 3D Personnel, Gemma Porter, Mary Duffy, Shaun Doherty and Lee Gooch. Photo Clive Wasson

Noah’s bed push beginning at Crumlin Hospital for sick children has garnered the support of some of Ireland’s biggest Stars including Daniel O’ Donnell who will take part in the Donegal leg of the journey into Letterkenny which ends on Sunday evening at Letterkenny Hospital.

The event is in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who was diagnosed with cancer this year. Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media & local fundraising events.

Irish International & Everton soccer star, Donegal’s own Seamus Coleman is lending his support along with Rachel Blackmore, the first ever female winner of the Grand National, Ruby Walsh, Padraig Harrington plus a whole host of figures from the world of entertainment and sport.

Six individuals will push the bed including Noah’s father Lee,who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio in Donegal, Shaun Doherty former Flag show host of Highland Radio, Mary Duffy, Leslie O Donnell, Denis Ferry, Brian Mc Cracken and Robert O Connor.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response so far and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries has been overwhelming. Look out for Noah’s Bed Push over the coming days and donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push