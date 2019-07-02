Nominations for ‘Free Derry Lives’ still open

The Bloody Sunday Trust is renewing its call for contributions to ‘Free Derry Lives’ - a multi-media project that chronicles the contribution of local people to the creation and maintenance of Free Derry.

The initiative is a way to publicly acknowledge those people who didn’t always make it into the history books.

“Free Derry Lives” will be on display in the Guildhall in August as part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bogside.

Tony Doherty, Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said: “Free Derry Lives will be for the people who led the struggle, but also for those who marched, who protested, who stood up and fought back as the unionist and British states tried to deny civil rights and, then, impose a martial law on this area.

“It will be for the people active on the streets and for the people in the houses who supported them. It will be for the people who fought, and for those who tended their wounds. It will be for your friends and neighbours, parents and grandparents whose role was crucial but, maybe, never credited before. It will be for the whole community who stood up to resist oppression and demand change.”

Each entry will have a photograph and a short piece of text about the person involved. There will also be an opportunity for the person themselves, or a friend or family member, to record a short video testimony about their contribution to the civil rights era and Free Derry.

To make a nomination, contact Julieann Campbell at the Museum of Free Derry, 02871 360880 or julieann@museumoffreederry.org.