Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizza wins best takeaway award

A local pizza restaurant has been named the best takeaway in the North.

Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizza won the accolade a the prestigious and popular British Takeaway Awards.

The awards took place at a star-studded awards ceremony in The Savoy, London earlier this week to celebrate and recognise the growth, popularity and success of the takeaway industry in the UK.

The awards were presented by comedian Jimmy Carr and were attended by a host of celebrities.

The awards divide the UK into twelve regions, and reward the best takeaway in each region based on public votes, mystery shopping and a panel of judges, including celebrity chef, Ainsley Harriott, and restaurant investor and former star of Dragon’s Den, Sarah Willingham.

The judges were impressed with Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizzas passion for authentic Italian pizzas using locally sourced and high quality ingredients.

Judges also recognised Nonna’s commitment to the environment and their sustainable ethos which means that all their packaging is environmentally responsible and there are no single use plastics.

Nonna’s also took the accolade of being the only pizzeria to win in any of the twelve regions.

Nonna’s was founded by brothers Darren and Ryan Bradley. In 2016, they opened their first Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizzas restaurant on Spencer Road. They have recently opened their second licensed restaurant on Shipquay Street and have plans in place to extend Spencer Road in the future.

Their love for real Italian pizza came from being regular visitors to small towns and villages in Italy.

They built their own “back yard” pizza oven and started cooking wood fired pizzas for friends, neighbours and family before opening their restaurants.

Speaking of their success Darren said: “Our restaurants are a success because of our customers. We would like to thank all our loyal customers for supporting our local independent business and helping us achieve this award. We’d also like to thank our extremely hard working staff, this award is a very fitting recognition of our teams efforts.”