Nora Quoirin family’s grief ‘unimaginable’ - Mayor of Derry and Strabane

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Michaela Boyle today extended condolences on behalf of local people to the parents, family and friends of Nora Quoirin.

The family of Nora, whose parents Maebh from Belfast and Sebastien from France met while at Magee University in Derry in the 1990s, are still trying to piece together what happened to their beloved daughter.

The 15-year-old, who had special needs, was discovered missing from her bedroom while on a holiday with her family at a resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 63 km south of Kuala Lumper, Malaysia on the morning of Sunday, August 4.

Her body was discovered ten days later on Tuesday of this week following a desperate search by relatives, friends, Malaysian authorities and search and rescue organisations and hundreds of volunteers from the South East Asian country.

After her body was located, her family spoke of their heartbreak and described Nora as “the truest, most precious girl”.

Reflecting on the teenager’s tragic death, Mayor Boyle said: “Like everyone I have been closely following this sad story as it’s unfolded in recent days. It has deeply touched everyone in our City and District, and I would like to send our support and prayers to Nora’s family at this very difficult time.

“There are no words to express the sadness we feel at the news that has emerged about Nora’s death, as a parent it is unimaginable. But I hope it’s of some comfort that she has touched the lives of every one of us as we have learned more about Nora during this sad time. I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of everyone in Derry and Strabane.”