Norah McGuinness painting features alongside Picasso, Miro and Braque in glittering auction

A Norah McGuinness painting features alongside a piece by Pablo Picasso in Morgan O’Driscoll’s current Irish & International Online Art auction.

‘Gossip’, a 1948 gouache and watercolour, depicts two figures chatting beside creels and nets in a fishing village with the sea and the mountains in the backdrop.

The guide price is €1,000 to €1,500.

McGuinness was born at Lawrence Hill in 1901. She went to the ‘Tech’ before moving to Dublin and died in 1980.

Gossip (1948), a gouache and watercolour on paper, by Norah McGuinness.

The Morgan O’Driscoll auction features ‘Gossip’ alongside pieces from Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Georges Braque and Sonia Delaunay.

Pop art from Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst will also go under the hammer, while the auction features a who’s who of Irish art over the past century and a half: Paul Henry, Colin Middleton, Evie Hone, John Behan, Nano Reid, Donald Teskey, Mary Swanzy, Christy Brown, Graham Knuttel, Gerard Dillon, Letitia Marion Hamilton, Louis le Brocquy and Roderic O'Connor.

Bidding has opened and ends on Tuesday. Visit: https://www.morganodriscoll.com/