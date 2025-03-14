'Northern Ireland a crucial gateway for trade between the US, UK, and Europe' - View from the Foyle

This week I am in Washington DC with a delegation including FSB’s Chair of Policy and Advocacy, Tina McKenzie, hosting the annual FSB business roundtable.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, we attended President Trump’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House, where the Taoiseach presented the traditional bowl of shamrock.

FSB is a non-partisan business organisation representing SMEs across the country and we have had longstanding engagements in Washington, working with both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FSB roundtable brought together business leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss the new US administration’s trade and economic policies. Strengthening trade ties with the US is a priority and with rapid policy changes underway, we must act swiftly to ensure Northern Ireland’s business interests are represented.

FSB representatives and others who attended the roundtable in Washington DC.

We have built strong connections across both major US political parties, recognising the need to influence key decision-makers in their shaping policy. Over the course of the week, we have had a packed schedule of meetings covering many issues for Northern Ireland’s businesses.

A major opportunity lies in the potential for a US-UK trade deal. Northern Ireland is uniquely positioned as the only part of these islands with dual market access to the UK Internal Market and the EU Single Market, serving as a crucial gateway for trade between the US, UK, and Europe. Capitalising on this advantage is essential.

To attract investment, we must highlight Northern Ireland’s strategic strengths—our highly skilled workforce, high productivity, and low-cost business environment. Showcasing these advantages will help position Northern Ireland as a prime location for global investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This visit is about forging new partnerships, building on previous contacts and turning opportunities into reality. However, ambition alone is not enough—we must deliver results. With the Northern Ireland Executive in place for over a year, now is the time for action to drive investment, job creation, and economic growth.

FSB representatives and others who attended the roundtable in Washington DC.

We must ensure Northern Ireland businesses are not sidelined in any future US-UK trade deal. While we promote our strengths, we must also guard against potential trade disputes. We want to be able to reap benefits from future trade deals and certainly don’t want to be caught in the middle of a tariff war between the US and EU. That’s why FSB is here—to advocate for Northern Ireland’s business interests, build relationships, and help secure its place in global trade.