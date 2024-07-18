Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hilary Benn has said victims’ families will be central to future plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles here during his first visit to the city as Labour’s new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Benn attended a number of engagements during his visit to the city on Thursday and was joined by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr as he took questions from the media at Harbour House in the city centre.

He reiterated that the Labour Party, as outlined earlier this week, will repeal the Conservative party’s Legacy Act, get rid of many elements of it and draft a new way forward as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the Journal if his party would ensure victims will be front and centre in any new proposals, he said: “Yes we will, because what is the whole purpose of having a new structure for dealing with the really difficult issue of legacy, other than for the families?

Hilary Benn MP, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr in the Harbour Museum during his visit to Derry on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

"I have met a number of families of those who lost their lives during the Troubles and it is quite clear the Legacy Act as it is currently on the statute book doesn’t have support from the families or political parties in Northern Ireland and that is why we are committed to repealing and replacing it.

"I say ‘repeal and replace’ because you cannot just strike it from the statute book and leave a void – that isn’t going to help anybody either.”

The South Leeds MP elaborated that the conditional immunity element has already been struck down by the High Court in Belfast and Labour were committed to removing that element from the statue books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Secondly,” he said, “we will work in consultation with families, political parties and others, including talking to the Irish government. I met Micheál Martin last Saturday at Hillsborough Castle and this was one of the issues we discussed, how can we restore civil cases and Inquests, in particular those Inquests that were brought to a crashing halt by the May 1 deadline kicking in and stopping all of those.”

Hilary Benn MP, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr on the Peace Bridge during his visit to Derry on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Benn added however that he was not in favour of abolishing the Independent Commission set up under the Legacy Act, despite calls to do so from victims’ relatives and others. He said he accepted that, as is, the Commission is not independent of the Secretary of State, and that he plans to make changes to its operational structure.

"We have talked about wanting to get back to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement. That envisaged two separate organisations one dealing with information recover, another dealing with continuing investigations. They are, ain fact, combined in the Independent Commission.”

He said he welcomed comments by the chair of that Commission, Sir Declan Morgan, that he wants it to go about its work such as having public hearings.

Past Inquests had run into difficulties because there was no mechanism for dealing with ‘closed material proceedings’ involving redacted / withheld information with the reasoning cited as national security, but that the commission does have the capacity to deal with that, he said.

"In the end, the success of the commission will be judged ultimately by the families: Does it work for them? Does it give them what they are looking for that all the previous efforts at trying to resolve the question of legacy have not been able to do?”

"In the end it will be victims’ families who judge: Does this process work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing is going to bring back those who have been killed, nothing, and the grief and pain I have seen it etched in every single face, and I’ve heard it in every single voice that I have listened to while talking to those families. But I want to have a system - we may not get ever everybody’s support – but the current Legacy Act has no support at all, and that is why we are committed to repealing and replacing it,” he said.