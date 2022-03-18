Page 1 of 2
NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - March 1997
In March 1997 the ‘Journal’ featured Zac Deeney who, having received his first tattoo at the age of fourteen, went on to have seventeen other designs tattooed on his body, before becoming a tattooist in his own right; the hills of Donegal came alive with the sounds of Irish traditional music when Raidió na Gaeltachta made a rare but welcome visit to Inishowen; and former British Labour Party leader, EU Transport Commissioner, Neil Kinnock, was asked to release massive cash aid for the upgrading of the main Derry Road, the A5. As ever the ‘Journal’s’ snappers were doing the rounds.
By Kevin Mullan
