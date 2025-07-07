‘Nothing but praise’ for Derry’s St Canice’s Close as it marks 30th anniversary

St Canice’s Close has celebrated 30 years since it opened its doors in the village of Eglinton. To mark the occasion, tenants, family and staff enjoyed a celebration event, which was attended by Deputy Mayor of Derry City Strabane, Alderman Niree McMorris.

St Canice’s Close offers sheltered accommodation for independent living for people over the age of 60 and is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association (Apex).

Kevin Doherty, a tenant of St Canice’s Close for the last eight months, shared how moving into sheltered housing has transformed his life after years of struggling with mental and physical health challenges:

“For the first time in decades, I have a warm and comfortable home, and the future doesn’t seem quite so frightening anymore. I still experience PTSD symptoms, but I’m feeling in control again and getting my dignity back. I sleep restfully at night, wake up naturally and I’m not in constant pain. I love the privacy I have here, it has been such a boon to my health and something I treasure.”

Pauline McShane has been a tenant of St Canice’s Close since 2000 and praised the support provided to her and her family over the years:

“I first moved to St Canice’s Close with my son who has additional needs, and we lived in one of the bungalows. When I reached 90 years of age, I moved into one of the flats in the main building and my two daughters now look after Conor in the bungalow. So, he's over there being looked after whilst I enjoy the comfort of my flat. Whoever thought this place up deserves a credit. I really have nothing but praise for St Canice’s Close, the manager Jenny and the people in it. It’s absolutely fabulous.”

Scheme manager Jenny McLean and housekeeper Mary Doherty have worked at St Canice’s Close since it opened, with Jenny describing her time at the scheme as a lovely journey:

“I’ve met so many interesting people along the way and had tenants from all walks of life. We’ve had happy times and some very sad times too, but overall, it has been a good life. It’s like being part of a family; everyone looks out for each other and there is always someone to chat to or to help when needed. I’ve enjoyed living and working here and hope to continue to do so for a few more years.”

Pictured at the 30th anniversary celebration event - Mary Doherty, who has been the housekeeper at St Canice's Close since it opened its doors in Eglinton.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Niree McMorris, who helped mark the occasion at St Canice’s Close, said:

“It was a real honour to be part of the 30th anniversary celebrations at St Canice’s Close - a place that clearly means so much to so many. The sense of community, care, and independence that has been nurtured here is truly inspiring. St Canice’s Close stands as a shining example of how sheltered accommodation can enhance lives and offer comfort, security, and dignity to our older residents. I want to commend the entire team - their compassion, commitment, and care have shaped St Canice’s into not just a housing scheme, but a true home.”