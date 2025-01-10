The late Sheila Patricia Gillespie

Sheila Patricia Gillespie, formerly of 64 Northlands Road, Derry, died on December 16, 2024, aged 92.

She was a member of the well-known Harvey family from Malin.

Born in 1932 in Malin Hall, she was the daughter of Dora Harvey and Rollo Gillespie, Leenan Fort, Clonmany, where he served in the Royal Engineers.

From his barracks he would ride his motorbike with tyres made of straw ropes, to visit his intended.

They married in the Church of Ireland church, Malin in 1925.

Sheila spent her childhood in Malin Hall and later attended Learmount School in Derry, which subsequently re-located to Belfast, as Ashleigh House School.

When she was 19 years old, her mother remarried. She and her sisters went to live in Bellarena House, Limavady.

From there she bicycled daily to Bellarena Station to catch the train to Derry, attending Miss Loughrey’s Secretarial School, where she studied typewriting and shorthand, among other subjects.

Following the completion of her studies, she obtained employment in the typing pool at Magee College, Derry, in 1954, then an independent institution.

Little did she realize then that she would spend 43 years in third-level administration in the City, as the College achieved University status, now Ulster University, finally retiring in 1997 from her post as Secretary of the Education Department.

Her most treasured memories were growing up in Malin Hall, overlooking Trawbreaga Bay and spending her annual summer holidays in McGrory’s Hotel, Culdaff, which she described as her favourite place.

In her leisure time, she enjoyed listening to classical music. She had a passion for art, and was regularly seen attending Art Exhibitions in Derry and elsewhere throughout her long life.

She will be sadly missed by her four sisters and eight nephews and nieces. Her sister, Ros Harvey of Ballagh Studios, Malin, is a well-known artist.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life is due to be held in the Church of Ireland church, Malin, in the Spring on a date to be announced.

This obituary was submitted to the Derry Journal by Inishowen historian Séan Beattie on behalf of the Gillespie and Harvey families.