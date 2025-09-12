October marks a celebration of the older community in Derry and Strabane

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has officially launched Positive Ageing Month 2025, a celebration aiming to recognise the invaluable role that older people play within our communities.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign coincides with International Day of Older Persons on October 1, which this year is themed ‘Building Belonging: Celebrating the Power of our Social Connections’.

A spokesperson from the council said that throughout October, a wide-ranging programme of events and activities will take place across the City and District, encouraging older people to get involved, try something new, and connect with others. The initiative is part of Council’s Age Friendly Programme, which prioritises the inclusion of older people by ensuring access to services, increasing participation, and creating an enjoyable and supportive environment in which to live and grow older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the brochure for this year’s programme, Mayor McHugh said: “Our Council is truly committed to creating a place where older people can live active and engaged lives and can continue to make a valuable contribution to their communities. Positive Ageing Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and experiences of our older citizens while also promoting the value of staying connected.

POSITIVE AGEING MONTH LAUNCH. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairi McHugh, pictured at the launch of Positive Ageing Month (October) at St. Columb's Park House, Derry on Thursday afternoon. DCSDC Positive Ageing Month is an annual, month-long event held each October in the Derry and Strabane District Council area, co-organized with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency. Included from left is Pauline O'Neill, Age Friendly Co-Ordinator, DCSDC, Bronagh Cooper, Assistant Manager of Health Improvement, WHSCT and Carrie Crossan, Social Improvement Officer, Public Health Authority. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“I would encourage everyone to take part in the events, try something new, and use this month to build new friendships and strengthen existing ones.”

A spokesperson for the council said the programme reflects strong partnership working with stakeholders across the statutory, community, and voluntary sectors, including the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency, both of which play a central role in supporting older people.

Seamus Ward, Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement for the Western Health & Social Care Trust, said: “I am delighted once again to support this annual Positive Ageing Campaign. The campaign continues to be a huge success and is a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution that older people make to our communities. I would like to thank all our partners for providing a wide range of activities and events again this year, demonstrating the great results that can be achieved by working collaboratively.

“As we grow older, the relationships we build and nurture play a vital role in our emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing. This year’s theme highlights the importance of connection – with family, friends, neighbours, and our wider community – in creating a sense of purpose, inclusion, and joy in later life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSITIVE AGEING MONTH LAUNCH. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairi McHugh, pictured at the launch of Positive Ageing Month (October) at St. Columb's Park House, Derry on Thursday afternoon. DCSDC Positive Ageing Month is an annual, month-long event held each October in the Derry and Strabane District Council area, co-organized with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency. Included from left is Pauline O'Neill, Age Friendly Co-Ordinator, DCSDC, Bronagh Cooper, Assistant Manager of Health Improvement, WHSCT and Carrie Crossan, Social Improvement Officer, Public Health Authority. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The full Positive Ageing Month brochure is now available in community centres, libraries, and council facilities across the district, as well as online at: www.derrystrabane.com/community/age-friendly/positive-ageing-month