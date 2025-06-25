Did you know one of the O’Donnells once served as the Governor-General of Transylvania?

Connell O’Donnell was descended from the famous fighting prince of Donegal, Red Hugh O’Donnell, who was born in Lifford and died while trying to raise troops in Spain in 1602.

A century and a half later Connell was appointed governor of the Principality of Transylvania after years of military service with the Austrians.

Born in 1715 to Hugh and Flora O’Donnell of Larkfield in County Leitrim, Connell had travelled to the Continent in the 1730s to soldier with the Austrian army.

The Battle of Leuthen by Carl Röchling. Connell O'Donnell fought at Leuthen and at Hochkirchen, where he 'contributed to the victory by his valour at the head of a storming column of sixteen battalions'.

He became a celebrated military commander during the Seven Years’ War between 1756 and 1763.

A scion of the heralded Tír Chonaill dynasty, Connell was known to his comrades in Europe by the Germanic ‘Karl’.

Richard Hayes, in an article in ‘An Irish Quarterly Review’ in 1943, wrote of his renown as a commander.

"General Count Connell (Charles), eldest son of Hugh O'Donnell of Larkfield, Co. Leitrim was, at the hostilities, appointed colonel of the regiment of his name.

Modern day Sighișoara in Transylvania - (Hungarian: Segesvár; German: Schäßburg).

"He fought at Leuthen and at Hochkirchen, where he contributed to the victory by his valour at the head of a storming column of sixteen battalions,” wrote Hayes.

He was made supreme commander of the Austrian forces after the Battle of Torgau in 1760.

“Though the Austrian forces were defeated, the Irish officer's strategy repelled the Prussian advance on Dresden. For this achievement it was unanimously resolved by the Order of Maria Theresa that, although he was not a knight thereof, he should be invested with the Grand Cross of the Order.”

Part of his reward was his appointment as Governor of Transylvania by the Empress Maria Theresa in 1767.

A sculptor's impression of Red Hugh O'Donnell. Connell (Karl) O'Donnell was a descendant of the fighting prince of Donegal.

It was likely he was based at Sibiu (Hungarian: Nagyszeben; German: Hermannstadt) in present day Romania.

He was in Transylvania around 300 years after the heyday of the great Romanian hero and Voivode of Wallachia, Vlad Țepeș or Vlad Dracula, as we now know him.

Billy Finn, writing of ‘Bram Stoker’s Donegal Roots’ in the Donegal Annual 20 years ago, wrote that Stoker’s great-grandmother, Eliza O’Donnell, from Ballyshannon, was distantly related to O’Donnell.

"Karl served with distinction in the Austrian army in 1756 and later became Governor of Transylvania! One wonders if Bram Stoker was aware of the O’Donnell connection when he completed the novel Dracula 1897,” Finn wrote.

A portrait of Maria Theresa by Martin van Meytens. Connell (Karl) O'Donnell was made Governor of Transylvania by Empress Maria Theresa in 1767

The influential Irish soldier is said to have resigned as Governor of Transylvania in 1770 before returning to Vienna.

He was struck down with terminal illness and died in Vienna at the age of 56 in 1771.

According to the newsletter of the O’Donnell clan his legacy lives on within the Austrian military.

In 2005 a group of Cadets travelled to Donegal to explore the link with the North West.

“Each Cadet Class graduating from the Maria Theresian Military Academy of Weiner Neustadt (60 Km south of Vienna) take as patron one of the great Austrian military heroes and this year’s [2005] class took Karl O’Donnell.

"Hence they became the ‘Jahrgang O’Donell.’ Note - the surname in Austria has been spelt with one ‘n’ since 1853 as the result of a misspelling in a patent granting the title ‘Count,’” according to the Winter 2005 edition of the newsletter.