Elizabeth 'Lily' Tyre, as she was known to friends and family, was one of the first people in Derry to be qualified in supporting children with disabilities in schools. She also shared what Derry was like in the past.

Lily was born in 1937 on Halloween, which she now jokingly says is why the whole city has a parade every October 31. She grew up in the Brook Street in the Brandywell area.

Today at the age of 87, with children and grandchildren, Lily’s memory is still as sharp as a pin.

She recounted what Derry was like in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, when Lily was a teenager and in her 20s.

Elizabeth Tyre.

“I think we were blessed," said Lily. “I know there was a lot of unemployment, looking back I think back then we didn't have the temptations.”

Lily explained what a weekend looked like back then: "Saturday night, it would have been a short dance. Friday night would have been a more popular night for dancing because the dances then would have started from 9pm to 2am, they would have been in the Guildhall.”

“We went as a group of girls, three or four of us. Then you would have met up with the boys and danced. Saturday night would be meeting them, and they would leave you home.”

It was in the dance halls that Lily met her husband, Michael Tyre.

Old photo of Elizabeth Tyre.

“I met him in Borderland, a special bus ran from the Brandywell to Borderland, just a typical dance, but they would have had famous showbands. Borderland was responsible for quite a number of marriages.”

Lily's first job was in a tea factory on Foyle Street, which she started at the age of 17.

“I have to say they were the happiest years of my life,” said Lily.

She said the Tea Factory had a beautiful atmosphere and that there was craic all day long with all the members of the staff.

It was here that Lily made a great friend.

“Mary Cassidy, who died just a year ago, was a friend for 68 years. She was Mary Ferry then.

“Our friendship began and just rolled through the years; we never lost touch, we had common ground, and we never argued or fought,” said Lily.

Later on in life, Lily started her career as a special needs class room assistant back in the 1980s.

“At the very beginning, I would have met with Down Syndrome children who were very capable. I still have relationships with some of the children.”

Lily said that looking back, they wished they could have provided the children with the care that is available to them now.

“The children were so intelligent, the teachers couldn't help but love them. They were special children, but only in that they weren't walking or able to do certain things.

“We didn't have a lot; we were frustrated in a lot of ways. As a mother, you wanted to put your arms around the child and comfort them,” said Lily.

Nowadays, Lily is often remembered by past students who tell her how their lives have progressed, like getting engaged or writing books, while also thanking her for what she did for them.