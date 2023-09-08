One World Festival to celebrate Derry’s rich tapestry of global culture

Mayor launching the One World Festival

The One World Festival, hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, will take place in and around the Guildhall from midday and will showcase the vibrant tapestry of global cultures that exist locally.

The comprehensive programme of events includes performances, workshops, arts and crafts, storytelling, enlightening exhibitions and engaging dialogues.

Speaking at this week’s launch, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I am delighted that our Good Relations and Events Team have been able to work with our Multi-Cultural Steering Group to develop an interactive programme that will celebrate the diverse cultures from around the world that exist within our Council area.

“It’s a chance for contributors to showcase their culture and for the public to learn more about and enjoy our communities’ rich tapestry of global backgrounds.

“There will be a wide range of entertainment and exhibits in Guildhall Square, inside the Guildhall and in Harbour House so I’d encourage people to access the programme and come along on September 23rd to sample the sights and sounds of the One World Festival.”

A Main Stage will be erected in Guildhall Square along with food stalls and arts and crafts including Beijing Mask Making and Thai Fan Making.

The stage will feature dance and music performances from a wide range of genres including Hip Hop, Bollywood and Ghana from midday until 4.30pm.

Inside the Guildhall, the Main Hall will feature the World of Workshops initiative where people can try India Saree tying, Polish and Latvian crafts and Chinese Dragon making.

The Guildhall foyer area will play host to a range of displays of worldwide traditional costumes while the Whittaker Suite will have dance performances from Africa, India and Asia.

A photographic exhibition by Mukesh Chugh will be displayed in the Main Hall.

Next door in Harbour House the beautiful Obon Fest Lanterns and an Indian Culture Exhibition will be on display and people can pop into a number of discussion events about the experience people from all over the world have had in relocating to the city and district.

To access the full programme for the One World Festival visit www.derrystrabane.com/oneworldfestival.