O'Neills Foyle Cup tournament sweeps into action after record breaking opening day

The internationally renowned O’Neills Foyle Cup drew an impressive crowd and a record number of participants as it got under way on Monday with the parade through the city centre marking the commencement of the youth football tournament.

Almost 1,000 teams from across the globe have descended on Derry to compete in 3,600 matches over the week-long tournament.

With boys’ teams ranging in age from Under-8 to Under-18, and girls' teams competing from Under-9 and up, organisers said the Foyle Cup “celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the future of the beautiful game”.

The festivities began on Monday morning with the traditional parade through the city centre. Teams departed from the Magee campus of Ulster University, winding their way through the city before gathering together in Guildhall Square, where thousands of spectators lined the streets to show their support.

The Foyle Cup teams parade down Great James Street towards the Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

“The Foyle Cup is more than just a football tournament — it’s a celebration of community, youth, and international friendship,” said Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Tournament Organiser.

“Seeing over 20,000 young players come together from across the world to share their passion for the game is incredibly special. It’s a testament to the hard work of our volunteers, the support of our local community, and the spirit of the players themselves. This week, the North West becomes a global stage for the future of football.”

As well as a celebration of sport, the Foyle Cup is a major contributor to local tourism and community spirit across the region.

Philip Devlin concluded: “The Foyle Cup continues to go from strength to strength, blending grassroots football with international flair and fostering lifelong memories for the next generation of football stars.

“Thanks to our sponsors too, Derry Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, O’Neills, Choice Housing, Derry Credit Union, Seagate, Inner City Trust and Brunswick Moviebowl.”

This year’s tournament has attracted visiting teams from across the world including overseas clubs from Spain, America, Canada and South Africa.

They will play in venues across counties Derry, Tyrone and Donegal in front of in excess of 250,000 spectators.

For more information about the tournament, fixtures and results visit https://foylecup.com/.