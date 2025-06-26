Online booking opens for Waterworld Bundoran as major renovations near completion

Waterworld in Bundoran has announced that its online booking system has opened and major renovations are almost complete.

It was announced earlier this year that approximately €2.2 million was being invested into upgrading facilities at Waterworld, Bundoran which would see the addition of a new reception and viewing area, the extension and refurbishment of the changing area to include new cubicles, lockers, showers, toilets and the addition of Bundoran’s first “changing places” facility.

An upgrade to disabled access through the changing rooms was also planned also ensure full accessibility for guests.

While the refurbishments meant a later opening in the season, Waterworld confirmed this week that the online booking system has opened for mid-July and August dates,

In a post on social media, they said: “Our online booking system is NOW OPEN – and we’re thrilled to share that our major renovations are almost complete!

“The reception, shop, and changing village have been getting a big upgrade, and we can’t wait for you to see the results!

“To avoid disappointment, we strongly recommend booking online in advance – spaces are limited and filling fast!

“Plus, you can save 5% when you book online!”

General Manager of Bundoran Waterworld CLG Áine Temple previously said: ‘It’s an exciting time for Waterworld as the last major investment here took place more than 10 years ago. These renovations will allow for more guest comfort from the moment they arrive, get themselves pool ready and even down to the air handling in the arena which will help to regulate the temperature to a constant comfortable level. In addition, as we consider the future sustainability of the facility, the upgrade works will significantly decrease the energy consumption for Waterworld as a whole.”

2025 will be Waterworld’s 34th season with the works allowing for increased capacity.

You can book your visit now at www.waterworldbundoran.com/booking/