Online fundraiser for Doagh Famine Village raises thousands of euro as community shows support after fire

An online fundraiser in aid of the Inishowen tourist attraction that was severely damaged by fire over the weekend has raised over 40,000 in just two days.

The community across Donegal, the North West and even further afield has shown immense support since the fire at Doagh Famine Village in the Isle of Doagh on Saturday afternoon.

The Go Fund Me page, set up by John McGonagle of Wild Alpaca Way, outlines how the attraction was a ‘living piece of Irish history’ and a ‘one-of-a-kind cultural landmark.’

It added that the donations ‘will go directly toward restoring the damaged buildings, replacing lost exhibits, and hopefully reopening the doors to a place that has meant so much to so many.’

Doagh Famine Village pictured before the fire.

" Local farmers, the fire service, and the community have already rallied to help — but we need wider support to bring Doagh Famine Village back to life.”

The fundraiser has received an influx of donations and is one of a number of fundraisers that have been organised since Saturday.

Other fundraisers include one from Wild Ireland, who announced that his Thursday, every single ticket purchased for the wildlife sanctuary for this Thursday will go directly to support the Famine Village. See www.wildireland.org.

Centra in Clonmany also announced that all profits from the sale of goods in the store on Thursday, May 8 will go directly to Pat and Majella Doherty ‘to help them rebuild Doagh Famine Village.

Inishowen Yoga and Pilates also confirmed that the takings from this Saturday morning class will go to the Go Fund Me Page to help rebuild the business.

There will also be a dance in the Plaza, Buncrana this Saturday, May 10 with music by A.J Country in aid of the Famine Village.

In a statement shared on social media, Pat Doherty of Doagh Famine Village sincerely thanked ‘all those who reached out with messages of support to us during this difficult time’ and also thanked the emergency services.

He added that while they are heartbroken, they are dedicated to rebuilding.

Speaking to the Journal on Saturday, Pat said the fire fire destroyed around two thirds of the heritage complex.

You can read pat’s interview here.

It is understood that while the famine village had public liability insurance, they were not insured for fire due to the thatched houses at the location.

The online fundraiser has a target of €100K . You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pvpv3-doagh-famine-village