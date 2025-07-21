'Only a matter of time' before there are 'serious consequences' to anti-social driving - Colr Crossan

An Inishowen County Councillor has warned it is ‘only a matter of time’ before there are ‘serious consequences’ to ‘ever-increasing’ incidents of anti-social driving.

Councillor Terry Crossan was speaking at Monday’s Donegal County Council meeting in Lifford, at which he asked the council to write to the Chief Garda Superintendent to ask that Gardai are ‘adequately resourced’ to tackle anti-social driving.

The Sinn Féin councillor said the incidents are endangering life and damaging property in towns, villages and public spaces in the peninsula and county.

He said there had been an ‘obvious increase’ in the number of serious incidents, particularly in small,urban areas.

"It is only a matter of time before there are serious consequences to this type of behaviour. There needs to be a more visual Garda presence and a more pro-active approach to stamp out this behaviour. I am asking the council to write to the Chief Superintendent, demanding that more resources are made available to Gardai to address this very serious issue.”

The motion was seconded by Sinn Fein Colr Albert Doherty, who described the motion as ‘timely’ and highlighted how the Carndonagh Garda Station was previously described as ‘not fit for purpose’.

He added that, ‘perhaps with the National Development Plan’ and additional finances ‘being promised’, the issue of resources could be looked at.

"It’s a timely issue and I’d like to ensure that Garda members have adequate and modern facilities to deal with what has been highlighted. We still await the provision of adequate resources, in Inishowen in particular and Carndonagh Garda Station."

It was confirmed that the council will write to the Chief Superintendent.