Onóir - the in-demand Donegal Irish folk group making a huge global impact

Onóir.

Donegal folk group Onóir is performing to a sold out Millennium Forum on March 7 and to another packed house in the same venue next month.

Donegal.ie recently sat down with Thomas McHugh and Diarmaid McGee from the group Onóir to discuss their deep connection with the Donegal Diaspora and their mission to bring a fresh perspective to Irish music.

With an innovative approach to traditional ballads, Onóir is captivating audiences both at home and abroad, while proudly carrying the spirit of Donegal wherever they go.

From Donegal to the World

Onóir’s journey began in the northwest of Ireland, with their grassroots start in Donegal setting the tone for their organic growth. Reflecting on their success, the group credits their local support as a key driver behind every major milestone.

“None of this happens without the people filling venues at home,” said McHugh.

“It all started in Donegal and grew from there, with little pockets of support popping up in places like Cork and Limerick. Now, after two years of national and international touring, we’ve played nearly every county in Ireland—Roscommon and Down are next on the list!”

This close-knit connection to their roots continues to guide Onóir’s approach, whether performing for the local Donegal community or sharing Irish culture with audiences abroad.

Revitalising Irish Folk for a New Generation

Ireland’s folk music tradition has long been defined by its regional variations, yet Onóir’s sound deliberately transcends those boundaries. While influenced by legends such as The Fureys and Clannad, the group is firmly focused on carving their own path.

“We’re putting our own stamp on things, bringing folk into a new era,” explained McGee.

“We’ve even started incorporating Donegal-style trad into our shows, which has been a big learning curve for us as vocalists and songwriters. Dean’s family has a rich history of Donegal fiddle-playing, and that tradition has deeply inspired us.”

By blending rich harmonies with modern interpretations of classics, Onóir is attracting a diverse fanbase, from Irish locals to younger audiences rediscovering folk music.

“When we performed ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’ in London, we saw an elderly woman brought to tears by nostalgia,” shared McGee. “That’s the magic of this music. It connects across generations.”

The Diaspora Connection

A significant part of Onóir’s success has been their connection with the wider Irish Diaspora. Their 2024 tour of America included standout performances at major Irish festivals like Milwaukee Irish Fest, where audiences embraced their unique blend of modernity and tradition.

“The Irish-American community’s pride in their heritage is inspiring,” McGee said. “During our time in Milwaukee, we met people who knew more about the songs and traditions than we did! It’s an incredible feeling to bring something fresh to those who cherish their roots so deeply.”

When asked about what experiences to date have really stood out Onóir credit sharing the stage with the Byrne Brothers whilst at Milwaukee Irish Fest as “pretty up there”. It was “a stage full of Donegal people!”.

The group’s upcoming U.S. tour in March will focus on intimate theatre shows, allowing them to connect directly with audiences in their “natural habitat.”

“This isn’t about rehashing the past,” McHugh emphasised. “It’s about letting diaspora communities know that Irish folk music is alive and evolving.”

The Donegal Advantage

As proud ambassadors of Donegal, Onóir sees their home county as a key influence on their identity and success. “There’s a special sense of community in Donegal,” McHugh noted. “Wherever you go in the world, Donegal people come together and lift each other up. It’s something we’ve experienced firsthand, whether at home or in places like New York and Boston.”

Even as they conquer new stages, Onóir remains committed to their local fans. From selling out their first 200-seat show at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey to performing at the Millennium Forum in Derry, the group’s journey has been built on a foundation of loyal support from the local community.

Looking Ahead

Onóir’s plans for the future are ambitious. They are currently working on new material, hoping to create music that resonates as powerfully as their modern takes on classics. Whether it’s writing in a yurt in the middle of nowhere or preparing for their next international tour dates, the group’s focus remains on innovation and connection.

“Donegal will always be at the heart of what we do,” McGee concluded. “We’re grateful to share its spirit with the world.”

As Onóir continues to bring their unique voice to the global stage, they embody the resilience and creativity that define Donegal’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Onóir are Thomas McHugh, Diarmaid McGee, Deane Connaghan, and Declan Gaughan.

For details on tickets and other upcoming performances, visit Onoirmusic.com/shows and be sure to follow the band across their social media platforms.