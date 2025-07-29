Open air concerts, family fun and more at this year's 56th Clonmany Festival

Ireland’s biggest family festival the Clonmany Festival, returns to the Inishowen village this weekend from August 3 to 10, with a fantastic line-up of exciting events, open-air concerts, activities and more.

Now in its 56th year, the festival is one of the highlights of the yearly events calendar in the north west and this year is no different.

It all kicks off on Saturday, August 2 with the car boot sale and Festival Mass, followed by the ever-popular Junior Festival Queen Disco in St Mary’s Hall from 8-9.30pm.

Sunday is a huge day for the festival, with the Opening Parade and Fancy Dress, starting at 1pm, following by the unveiling of the Clonmany Festival Queen. The fabulous David James is on stage at 3pm for an open-air concert, followed by Jason McCahill at 4pm, The Typhoon Generals from 7-8pm and Robert Mizzel from 9pm.

Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade last year. Photo: George Sweeney

Monday is another busy day, with Children’s Sports and a Treasure Hunt just some of the many events taking place throughout the day and Cliona Hagan will be onstage at 7pm, followed by Nathan Carter at 9pm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Clonmany Agricultural Show takes place in the Pollan Green, Ballyliffin, with livestock exhibitions, the All Ireland Sheep Shearing Championships, demonstrations and more.

There will also be a Book and Jumble Sale at the Clonmany Community Centre from 12-4 and music in the evening will come from Olivia Douglas and Mike Denver and Band.

Wednesday at the Festival includes the popular Festival Well-Being Day. This uplifting event for men and women is designed to nurture body, mind and spirit. Alex and Sinead Black will perform in the Festival Marquee from 1 – 3pm and music in the evening will come from the High Flying Paddys and Tumbling Paddys.

Events on Thursday include a Magician Show, a Cross-Border Mobile Library, a Craft Fair and the Junior Talent Competition with Open Air Concerts from Paddy Treacy and Derek Ryan.

Friday is the Free Family Fun Day and from 12-30 – 3pm, you can meet and greet the alpacas from Wild Alpaca Way. There will also be family fun at the Market House (booking required) and a free hour at the amusements from 12 noon. Other events include a fun, inclusive, sensory children’s disco in the Clonmany Community Centre.. Music in the evening is from Claudia Buckley and Jimmy Buckley.

Events on Saturday include a Colour Run, and music on Saturday night will be from Cavanagh Brothers and Johnny Brady.

The Vintage Car and Tractor Rally is on Sunday, followed by a Services Show and Tell Day from 1-3pm, when local emergency services will come together for a fun and educational day.

From 2-5 pm there will be an Open Air Concert with Jack Keogh, Sinead Black, Jack Larry and Keelan Browne and in the Evening, The Two Bucks and Michael English will take to the stage.

As usual, there will be the Old Market Kitchen in the Market House each night.

This year, the festival has also partnered with Diverse Minds Events to create a dedicated Sensory and Wellbeing space for parents and young children. This takes place in the Festival Marquee from 11am – 5pm on Sunday, August 3 and on Friday, August 8 from 10am – 5pm.

Music each evening begins with the first act onstage at 7, followed by the second act at 9pm.

For details of all events throughout the week, see Clonmany Festival on Facebook.