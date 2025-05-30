Open invite to all ahead of first Carlisle Road 'Joyful Big Sing'

If Carlisle Road Methodist Church, opposite Sproules Jewellers, is being rediscovered as an architectural gem and cultural venue, it is also growing as a worshipping congregation and a welcoming place for visitors and local people of all denominations and none.

The welcome is based on inclusiveness and core to its appeal is a love of singing.

"This goes right back to the foundation of Methodism,” says Minister of the Methodist churches in the city, Peter Morris.“From the beginning, John Wesley and his musical brother Charles integrated energetic congregational singing into their mission of compassion and accessibility. Charles left a huge legacy of highly tuneful, uplifting songs which Methodists and others have been singing ever since.”

The Big Sing will be held in the Carlisle Road Church on Saturday, June 7 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm and will be led by the Joyful Together Singing group, many of whom are members of the congregation.

Since its formation 12 years ago, the singers have set a cracking pace at special times such as Easter, Christmas and at Harvest in September.

Always quick to welcome new singers and musicians from all traditions, the group has been enriched by recent additions and highlight with great pleasure the inspiring cross-community Christmas programmes they’ve done with Lumen Christi Folk Group.

"It was a total pleasure for us all to be singing together with the students and to witness such a sense of participation and unity,” says Jim Simpson, who had the original idea for Joyful Together with well-known trumpeter Gareth McComb.

"We are not a choir,” says lead musician, Sylvia Lester, “but we sing from the heart, out of a sense of inspiration and gratitude, which we hope is infectious.”

Musicians in Carlisle Road Methodist Church.

The Big Sing will be an opportunity to visit the church, and to sing with Joyful Together.

It won’t be a performance, but a combined experience.

“You don’t need to be a great singer, to enjoy a good sing,” says Maureen Young. “Just come along and be part of it.”

The event is free, and doors open at 1:30pm. There will be a cup of tea and a chance for a chat.

Carlisle Road.

"It will be an informal and heart-warming afternoon for connecting and re-connecting,” says Catherine Hume. “A time for harmony and togetherness.”

“Com’ere, I wouldn’t miss it,” says Joyful singer Isobel Arbuckle. “I hope it’s packed out!”