Ministers and priests representing city centre churches are to lead a group of pilgrims from all denominations and faith backgrounds in ‘a celebration of light and peace’ on the evening of Saturday, November 1, 2025.

A spokesperson said: “In the week that King Charles and Pope Leo are to make history by praying publicly together, organisers of this year’s annual Christian procession, Walk in the Light, are extending an open invitation to everyone.

“Gathering in a spirit of friendship and hope, the walk begins at 7 pm at the Salvation Army Church on Carlisle Road, before proceeding via Ferryquay Gate and along Pump Street, to St Columb’s Cathedral. From here walkers will cross the city centre at the Diamond, making their way towards First Derry Presbyterian Church. The hour-long event will conclude at St Columba’s Church Long Tower.”

The evening’s itinerary will include a short light-themed service in each of the participating churches and will close with ‘tea and togetherness’ in Long Tower Primary School, at approximately 8 pm.

Walk in the Light Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Although the walk is strongly supported by the city centre churches, participation is not confined to those congregations.

"Members of all churches, and indeed those of other faiths and none – are most welcome to join in prayer for the advent of peace and light in our troubled world,” the spokesperson said.

Captain Sharon Stevens of Londonderry Salvation Army said the congregation is looking forward to a deeper involvement this year: “The Salvation Army joined Walk in the Light over the past few years and we are privileged to have been asked to start off the walk on November 1.

“It’s a great opportunity for us all to come together and carry the Light of Jesus in and around the city as we pray in fellowship with each other.”

Walk in the Light received funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council this year and comes at the end of the week celebrating the Hallowe’en festivities in the city.

It also coincides with the onset of shorter, darker days, the feasts of All Saints and All Souls and the annual Remembrance Ceremonies - a time of year loaded with significance for people of faith, as well as those who are simply searching for hope and peace in a world so often marred by aggression and despair.

Rev Peter Morris of Carlisle Road Methodist Church and North West Methodist Mission, said: “As Methodists, we try to follow the invitation of our founder John Wesley to be ‘friends of all and enemies of none’. Walk in the Light gives us the chance to gather with our friends from across the different churches to celebrate the light we have in common.”

First Derry Presbyterian Church added: “At First Derry Presbyterian Church we are delighted to be part of this light-themed service in association with the City Centre Churches. This gathering gives us light and hope in our dark times.”

Rev Nigel Cairns Rector of St Augustine’s Church of Ireland, on the Walls said: “The initiative by the four churches offers a fresh dynamic to the close of the City’s famous Hallowe’en Carnival. Few things could be more important than bringing light and hope to broken lives and a broken world.”

Fr Gerard Mongan, Adm. St Columba’s Church Long Tower, concluded: “Our walk in the light is an opportunity to walk in solidarity with the suffering men, women and children whose lives have been torn apart, particularly in the Holy Land, Ukraine, Sudan and many other places, where people are longing for light amid the devastation of war. We will walk in the hope that Isaiah’s prophecy of old will come true again: ‘The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light’.”