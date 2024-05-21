Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The past week has brought confirmation that the long saga of the Factory Girls sculpture is finally coming to some sort of a conclusion as work on the site beside the Guildhall gets under way. It is long overdue.

Our mothers, grandmothers and generations of women further back were instrumental to this city and region’s survival in so many ways, and not least as the driving force behind its emergence as an industrial powerhouse of global significance. But if you were a visitor to this city you’d be forgiven for leaving knowing nothing of their significance as there little to show for it apart from the lovely mural in the Craft Village.

These were the women who reared often very large families and held down jobs in one of the many factories and cottage industries that fed into the booming textile industry across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone. They were often the bread winners in a city were most men and boys were starved of employment and in many instances forced to queue dockside in hope of a day’s work, or present themselves at ‘hiring fairs’ and forced into farm work and servitude, often for a pittance, alongside impoverished girls and women.

The factories -most now long gone – gave thousands of women here the opportunity to earn a regular wage and a means to feed and clothe their children. It would have been far from easy work, but the spirit of camaraderie that still exists in the city and region today owes its roots in no small part to the bonds these women forged.