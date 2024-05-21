OPINION: A tribute to the factory women of Derry is long overdue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our mothers, grandmothers and generations of women further back were instrumental to this city and region’s survival in so many ways, and not least as the driving force behind its emergence as an industrial powerhouse of global significance. But if you were a visitor to this city you’d be forgiven for leaving knowing nothing of their significance as there little to show for it apart from the lovely mural in the Craft Village.
These were the women who reared often very large families and held down jobs in one of the many factories and cottage industries that fed into the booming textile industry across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone. They were often the bread winners in a city were most men and boys were starved of employment and in many instances forced to queue dockside in hope of a day’s work, or present themselves at ‘hiring fairs’ and forced into farm work and servitude, often for a pittance, alongside impoverished girls and women.
The factories -most now long gone – gave thousands of women here the opportunity to earn a regular wage and a means to feed and clothe their children. It would have been far from easy work, but the spirit of camaraderie that still exists in the city and region today owes its roots in no small part to the bonds these women forged.
So it is right, fitting and long overdue that they are front and centre in our story and our landscape.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.