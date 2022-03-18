Opinion: Cogaíocht (Going to war)

Tá tithe stairiúla agus árasáin nua-aimseartha scriosta ar fad. Buailtear otharlanna agus scoileanna. Faigheann seandaoine agus páistí beaga bás.Tá thart fá 3 mhilliún ag teitheadh. Téann daoine a luí i stáisiúin fobhealach. Níl ach mála beag nó cás acu.

Tá ard-mholadh tuilte ag muintir na Polainne a chuir fáilte roimh na teifigh.Tá an t-ionsaí seo mímhorálta agus doleithscéil. Cad é faoi na daoine bochta seo? Cad é a rinne siad? Tá siad neamh- chiontach céad faoin chéad.

Cad is cúis le cogadh ? Uaireanta is impiriúlachas nó náisiúnachas falsa is cúis léis. Uaireanta tá tír amháin ag iarrraidh seilbh a ghlacadh ar shaibhreas tíre eile. Uaireanta deirtear gurb é an reiligiún is cúis leis. Uaireanta tá gealt i gceannas agus téann sé ar aghaidh, pé scéal é. Uaireanta tá imní ar thaobh amháin leis an taobh eile. Bheadh ort dul siar sa stair chun an choimhlint seo a thuiscint. Níl mé féin eolach go leor. Ach tá a fhios agam nach réiteach é an chogaíocht. Tá a fhios againn anseo i dTuaisceart Éireann go raibh ar ‘an dá thaobh’ suí síos i ndeireadh na dála agus na fadhbanna a fhuascailt.

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 03: A father says goodbye to his family as they leave for Poland on a bus on March 03, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. More than a million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's large-scale assault on the country, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians passing through Lviv on their way to Poland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Tá súil ag na teifigh bheith ábalta filleadh ar a dtír dhúchais i ndiaidh an chogaidh agus go mbeidh an cogadh gairid. Ach cén cineál tíre a bheidh acu? Tá na mílte foirgneamh i smidíríní.Beidh na billiúin punt de dhíth chun na tithe a atógáil.

Tá seirbhísí bunúsacha le cur ar ais - sláinte, oideachas,iompar poiblí, cumarsáidí srl. Ní bheidh an Úcráin in ann sin a dhéanamh gan chuidiú ón phobal idirnáisiúnta. Agus is léir nach raibh na Náisúin Aontaithe láidir go leor chun an cogadh a stopadh. Ba chóir an eagraíocht sin a neartú.

There is only one big story in the news nowadays - Ukraine, of course.

We witness the horror day after day. Historic houses and modern flats are completely destroyed. Hospitals and schools are hit. Old people and children are killed. Around 3 million people are fleeing. People are sleeping in underground stations.

They have only a small bag or a case. The people of Poland deserve the highest praise for welcoming the refugees. This attack is immoral and inexcusable. What about these poor people? What have they done? They are innocent, one hundred per cent.

What is the cause of a war? Sometimes it is caused by imperialism or false nationalism. Sometimes one country tries to seize the wealth of another country. It is sometimes said that religion is the cause. Sometimes a lunatic at the top goes ahead, regardless. Sometimes one country gives another cause for concern. You would have to go back in history to understand this conflict. I don’t know enough about it. But I do know that war is not the answer. We know here in the north of Ireland that ‘the two sides’ had eventually to sit down and find a solution to the problems.

The refugees hope to return soon to their own country and that the war will be short. But what kind of country will they be going back to?

Thousands of buildings have been wrecked. Billions of pounds will be needed to rebuild the houses .