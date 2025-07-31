OPINION: Hard truths about Brandywell Stadium in Derry? - Steve Bradley

Derry City supporters were dismayed at the scenes which accompanied the club’s home game against Bohemians last Friday night. Scenes which damaged the club, Irish football and the reputation of our entire city. The timing was particularly bad - coinciding as it did with a hugely positive Foyle Cup week, and a period in which the club is seeking significant public funding for Brandywell Stadium.

The debate since Friday has focused largely upon who was to blame - which misses a fundamental issue that can no longer be avoided. Because the most important aspect of what happened wasn’t who started it, but the fact that it was so difficult to stop.

Derry City is the best-supported football club in Northern Ireland, and one of the largest on this island. No other organisation here provides as strong or as positive an outlet for local identity and civic pride. And whenever the club features in European competitions it literally puts this city on the international map. Ever since the Candystripes returned to senior football in 1985 they have been unique in world football as a top-level club which operates without a police presence at their stadium. This is due to NI’s complex politics and the Brandywell’s location within a staunchly Republican neighbourhood. For decades Derry fans viewed it as a badge of honour that police simply weren’t needed at their games. But a small number of events in recent years have started to put a question mark over that. And what occurred on Friday night could prove to be a breaking point.

In the wake of last Friday’s events, there is now an unavoidable truth that can no longer be ignored. And that is that it is unfeasible for a club of Derry City’s size and ambition to play in a stadium and area where public order and personal safety cannot be adequately ensured or enforced. Thankfully the vast majority of Irish football supporters are extremely well-behaved, with even genuine camaraderie between supporters of certain teams. Yet in recent years some clubs in the League of Ireland have unfortunately become a magnet for small organised groups intent on causing trouble (Derry City included, as has been seen on occasions). Those determined to use football as an excuse for violence know that the contentious nature of policing here ensures an absence of routine law and order enforcement both inside Brandywell stadium and in the surrounding area.

The stadium in the Brandywell while the north terrace was under construction. Photo: George Sweeney

So the fringe of troublemakers who cling to certain clubs – both local and visiting - know that Derry City games offer a unique opportunity to cause trouble with impunity. They can attack people and property in the knowledge that the risk of arrest or legal consequence is essentially zero.

And whilst the occurrence of such trouble at games here has been very few and far between, it has still arisen - with Friday being the latest and most extreme example.

Isolated incidents in or around Brandywell stadium over recent years have included attempted or actual assaults upon home and away supporters, and damage to visiting buses. Whilst minor issues very occasionally occur at other stadia on the island, none have had the frequency or extent of incidents at the Brandywell. And what happened there on Friday was of a scale that cannot now be forgotten about quickly or ignored.

The Football Association of Ireland are looking into what unfolded, and it is not unfeasible that one or both clubs could be fined. The Brandywell now has a poor safety reputation within the league, and if incidents continue to occur - no matter how infrequently - it may only be a matter of time before greater penalties arise. The worst case scenario would be if there was trouble at any future European fixtures, as UEFA takes a heavy-handed approach towards fan problems. What would happen if Derry City was drawn in Europe against an Israeli club, for example? It’s a feasible scenario – and could well result in the home fixture being deemed unplayable at the Brandywell.

Steve Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 028

If you accept the fundamental premise here – that it is no longer feasible for a club of Derry’s size or ambition to play in a location where politics prevents public order being adequately enforced or ensured - then it points to only two possible conclusions. The first is that a solution must now be found to guarantee a high level of public order in and around Brandywell Stadium on matchdays. Derry City FC is itself not responsible for maintaining public order beyond the confines of its own stadium - but there is clearly a problem when no-one else fully assumes that responsibility either. No significant football club can operate in this day and age within a grey zone for public order enforcement.

So as unpopular as the following question may be, it does now need to be asked. 27 years into a supposed ‘Peace Process’ and transition towards a more normal society, should a way now be found to ensure that matches at the Brandywell can be adequately policed by the PSNI – as the only body which is both capable of and responsible for public safety? If political realities here render that idea unworkable - then who else can, should and would ensure that Brandywell Stadium does not function as a public order limbo on matchnights? This grey area finally needs to be rendered black and white.

Derry City was forced out of the Irish League in 1972 - the conclusion of a sequence of events which began with the hijacking of a team bus at Brandywell Stadium by elements unconnected to the club. Half a century later and the complexities of NI’s politics continue to impinge upon the ability of Derry City to operate a safe and normal matchday operation at the same venue. This continues to place the club’s reputation and success at the mercy of elements and events beyond its control.

If having Brandywell Stadium and its surrounds formally policed for football games for just a few hours once a fortnight is still deemed a bridge too far for politics here in this day and age – and if no credible and reliable alternative to guarantee public safety can be implemented instead - then that would suggest only one other possible solution. Which is that Derry City would need to move to an alternative location where matchday personal safety and public order CAN be ensured.

A flare thrown during the match on Friday last as trouble erupted outside the stadium. Sportsfile

This newspaper has hosted opinion pieces over the years espousing the merits of alternative stadium locations, such as Fort George or Templemore Sports Complex - both of which would enable the police to assume responsibility for public safety. The challenge is that the club declared Brandywell Stadium ‘the only show in town’ some years ago, and has since pursued significant investment in the facility – including a brand new £2m+ stand. An application to Stormont for a further £11.8m of public money for the ground is also due an answer this coming September. In many ways it therefore feels just too late now to be looking at alternative locations for the club to play.

But again – if you accept the fundamental premise of this article that it is unfeasible for a club of Derry City’s size and ambition to operate within a grey zone for public safety, and if politics prevents a credible route being found to stop the type of problems witnessed last Friday, then something has to give. And continuing to double and treble-down on a flawed location just because you’ve already started doing so would surely be madness.

It really does feel that now is the time for honest (and indeed brave) discussions around what is the most feasible long-term home for senior football within this city, and whether or not Brandywell Stadium can be genuinely enabled to fulfil that role. If the outcome of that soul-searching was a recognition that there is no credible way to normalise matchday arrangements and guarantee public safety at the current stadium choice, then there would be only one obvious conclusion to draw. As we approach Derry City FC’s centenary in 2028, those tasked with the difficult task of running the club today must ensure that they are making the right long-term decisions for the club’s next 100 years.