OPINION: The assassination of Eamon ‘Bronco’ Bradley in Derry
The following is an extract from the forthcoming book written by Tony Hassan, former long-standing Sinn Féin Councillor, to be published over the coming months, working title ‘From the Shadows of Bridge Street to the Holy Ground of Shantallow’.
40 YEARS ago on August 25, 1982 Eamon Bronco Bradley was assassinated in Shantallow behind Shantallow House by the British Army.
Murdered in cold blood, he was unarmed causing no threat to the Brits and they shot him. Bobby Sheerin who was working in the bar went to his assistance, at great risk to himself as the Brit who shot Bronco challenged Bobby to stop, but Bronco was dead, shot in the back. There was a lot of people in the area at the time, they were very shaken up and annoyed at what had taken place as Bronco was very popular. He was only 23 year old.
A few weeks earlier two friends of Bronco were lifted and were told by their interrogators that they were going to shoot Bronco and that’s what they did. Bronco was buried with full Republican honours. I was honoured to have chaired the proceedings at the graveside and Sean Keenan gave the oration. Johnny O’Hagan played the last post.
Sometime after Bronco was murdered a group of Republicans came together to see what they could do to keep Bronco’s memory alive; a quiz took place and a cup was donated by Bobby Sheerin who was the Manager of Shantallow House. That happened on the first anniversary of his death. Martin (Gills) Mc Gilloway suggested a football competition, and the first Eamonn (Bronco) Bradley 7-a-side final was played and won by Shantallow Youth Club. The competition to this day is still going and is called the Bronco/ Heaney 7s.