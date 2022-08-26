OPINION: The assassination of Eamon ‘Bronco’ Bradley in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Hassan (far left) chaired the Republican funeral for Eamon Bronco Bradley.

40 YEARS ago on August 25, 1982 Eamon Bronco Bradley was assassinated in Shantallow behind Shantallow House by the British Army.

Murdered in cold blood, he was unarmed causing no threat to the Brits and they shot him. Bobby Sheerin who was working in the bar went to his assistance, at great risk to himself as the Brit who shot Bronco challenged Bobby to stop, but Bronco was dead, shot in the back. There was a lot of people in the area at the time, they were very shaken up and annoyed at what had taken place as Bronco was very popular. He was only 23 year old.

A few weeks earlier two friends of Bronco were lifted and were told by their interrogators that they were going to shoot Bronco and that’s what they did. Bronco was buried with full Republican honours. I was honoured to have chaired the proceedings at the graveside and Sean Keenan gave the oration. Johnny O’Hagan played the last post.