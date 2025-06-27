OPINION: The case for Irish Unity couldn’t be clearer

Over the past six months, Derry Sinn Féin has been engaged with thousands of local households as part of our latest campaign on the benefits of Irish Unity.

It is absolutely clear from those engagements that the energy and enthusiasm for a New Ireland continues to grow every day.

The conversation about our future - and the opportunity we have to do things better for future generations - is alive and thriving in every corner of this city and this island.

There are of course many reasons why that is the case. Momentum towards unity has been building for years because it has always made sense on an island this size. But of course it has been hastened by disastrous Westminster Government policies such as Brexit and vicious austerity cuts which have led many to conclude that the connection with Britain will never serve our best interests. Few can envisage a future tied to British Government priorities which is anything other than bleak.

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Compare that with the promise of a New Ireland and the chance to redesign our society and our public services in the best interests of the people who live here; a chance to create a new fit for purpose All-Ireland National Health service; to create prosperity and equality for all, to build good homes, good schools and a genuinely reconciled society. It is a chance to create a new and better future.

The economic and social case for reunification couldn’t be clearer. The latest evidence from the Economic and Social Research Institute shows that the South is much better off in almost every metric used to analyse quality of life - and in most cases, this gap is continuing to grow. Household disposable income is 18.3% higher and the average weekly wage recently passed €1000 for the first time. Educational attainment is also much better and hospital waiting lists much shorter. There is even a huge variance on life expectancy which is 82.4 years in the South compared to 80.4 years in the North.

There are many things about life in the South that need to be improved, but those statistics are clear evidence of how partition has failed people in the North and of the massive potential that exists for social and economic transformation in the event of a United Ireland.

Growing support

Little wonder then that polls consistently show ever-growing support for reunification.

The most recent Life and Times survey showed that the gap between those who support Irish unity and oppose it continues to shrink and that the majority of young people now support reunification. According to the latest projections, if the gap continues to close at the rate of the last three years, the pro-union majority will be gone by 2027.

The trajectory is clear, the growing demand for change cannot be ignored and the Irish government should establish a citizens’ assembly on Irish Unity, so people and communities from across our island can have their say.

The British Government should also set definitive criteria for the calling of a unity referendum and to commence a structured dialogue with the Irish government about preparing a transition for Irish reunification.

It is time to start harnessing the massive opportunities which will arise from Irish unity. We have a chance to transform our society and our island for the better. We have a chance to do better - to create better. It is time to plan systematically for that outcome.