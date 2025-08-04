This summer, predictably enough, has been a mixed bag weather-wise but that hasn’t stopped the many exceptional community festivals getting under way across the north west region, but is Derry losing out by only staging its Council-organised signature major summer city centre event every two years?

While there has been no shortage of events around the region’s various neighbourhoods, towns and villages, and we do have the big concerts coming up at Ebrington, the absence of the Maritime Festival, or something on an equivalent scale, in and around the city centre this summer has been noticeable.

So could it be done every summer now that it is not dependent on the biennial nature of hosting the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, or would it be feasible to create a brand new summer event on a similar scale which could run every second year? It would obviously be a huge undertaking, but the benefits and rewards speak for themselves.

We all know how important the arts and cultural sector is to Derry and how important such events are in terms of supporting artists, crafters and home-grown businesses, including the food and drink sector. At a time when many of those same people are struggling to make ends meet, facing rising costs and dwindling grants, perhaps such an event every year would provide a timely boost and help the wider economy by attracting in the same massive crowds from across Ireland and beyond that we witness at every Maritime, Halloween, St Patrick’s Day or Jazz Festival.

Nobody does festivals like the north west. Maybe we just need more of them.