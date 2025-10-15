Opry le Daniel series recorded in the Millennium Forum comes to TG4

The Opry le Daniel series, recorded in Derry’s Millennium Forum, is to be broadcast on TG4 over October and November.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TG4 television’s highest rating country music series of concerts returns with a brand new series on Tuesday, October 28 at 9.30pm.

The hugely popular series from Big Mountain Productions for TG4, will offer six music filled shows, and a further two compilation programmes running across eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recorded earlier this year before a live audience over three nights in Derry's Millennium Forum, featuring legendary host presenter Daniel O'Donnell and a variety of special guests.

Gerry Guthrie, Lisa McHugh, Daniel O'Donnell and Derry's John McNicholl.

The new series kicks off with Classic Country, featuring Lisa McHugh,Derry’s John McNicholl (Derry), and Gerry Guthrie.

It continues with Country 'n Irish, to be broadcast on November 4, with Omagh’s Dominic Kirwan, TR Dallas, and Claudia Buckley.

The Country Folk programme, to be broadcast on November 11, features Tully, Ceol, and Inishowen’s The Henry Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth show New Country, on November 18, sees Jack Keogh, Patricia Maguire and Strabane’s Jamie Donnelly all join with Daniel on stage.

The Songs Of John Denver on November 25 provide the rich musical content for the fifth programme in the series, with performances from Marc Roberts, Gina, and John Hogan.

The sixth show in the new series Celtic Country on December 2 welcomes Dan McCabe and The High Kings to the stage in Derry.

The series rounds off with two special programmes (December 9th and 16th) featuring a pick of highlights of some of the performances from across the six weeks of shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel O'Donnell says: "It really was fantastic to be back on stage for this new series of Opry le Daniel. It is always a pleasure to perform in front of the great audiences in Derry's Millennium Forum. And what a line-up we had this time round, you won't want to miss it when the series begins on TG4 on October 28."

Now in its fifteenth season, Ireland’s Number One country music artist Daniel O’ Donnell has hosted the biggest names in country music from the world stage with artists including Charley Pride, Crystal Gayle and Rita Coolidge, and not forgetting many of Ireland’s home-grown talent.

Each programme in the new series will also be available to view after broadcast on the TG4 player.