'Our Martin': New book explores Martin Mc Guinness’ life of ‘struggle and service’

A new book on the life of Martin McGuinness is to be launched in Derry later this month, it has been confirmed.

Entitled ‘Our Martin, Irish Republican Martin McGuinness’ the book has been written by James McVeigh, himself a former IRA prisoner and Sinn Féin Council Group Leader in Belfast.

Featuring contributions from the former Deputy First Minister’s family and closest friends, the book sheds new light on the life of one of the most pivotal figures in modern Irish history.

The author commented: “Martin McGuinness was a towering figure in Irish Republicanism and modern Irish history.

The new book will be launched in Derry later this month.

“His contribution to peace, freedom and to reconciliation, not just here but in other conflicts around the world is immeasurable which is why his legacy is still felt so strongly today.

“But he was also a father, a family man and a fiercely proud Derry man who was always more at home on a riverbank with a fishing rod than he was on the global political stage.

“This book hopes to show Martin how he was and to tell his story as it was lived by those who knew him best and who were with him throughout his incredible life of struggle and service.”

Martin McGuinness passed away at the age of 66 in March 2017 after a short illness due to amyloidosis, which he was diagnosed with the year previous.

Tens of thousands of people attended his funeral, which was the biggest Derry has ever seen. Among those attending were political leaders from across the world, including former US President, Bill Clinton.

The Bogside man had worked at the heart of NI’s power-sharing government following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was launched by his family, friends and the Gasyard Wall Féile in October 2019 to celebrate Martin’s life and legacy.

The Foundation states: “Martin was known throughout the world for his courageous, determined and visionary leadership.

"Martin’s commitment to a better future for all the Irish people won him respect and admiration across the political spectrum, both in Ireland and far beyond.

"His leadership and his tireless pursuit of justice and equality continue to inspire many people across the world.”

The Derry launch of ‘Our Martin’ will take place on July 23 in the Guildhall at 7pm.